ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto Market Crash: Cardano, XRP, and Solana All Take Big Hits Again Today

By Chris MacDonald
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Today's turned out to be yet another abysmal day for top cryptocurrencies . Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) , and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are top-10 tokens that are getting pummeled. At of 12:45 p.m. ET, these three tokens have sunk 11.5%, 9.4%, and 13.4%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

The violent swing downward the crypto market has made in recent weeks follows high selling pressure across other risk assets, such as equities. With the correlation between equities and crypto increasing, likely due to a reversion of the same macro forces that took risk assets higher in recent years, a stampede is heading toward the exits now. Cryptocurrencies such as Cardano, XRP, and Solana provide higher-risk upside, something investors aren't looking for right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336FW2_0fc0obik00

Image source: Getty Images.

Adding to the concern of crypto investors is the recent annihilation of algorithmic stablecoin ecosystem Terra . Over the past week, Luna, the token on the Terra blockchain, has gone from around $80 per token to approximately $0.01 at the time of writing. This is due in large part to the move of Terra's stablecoin, TerraUSD , off its peg. Right now, UST is trading below $0.40 per token (stable coins are supposed to be pegged to the $1 level).

So what

Mass contagion appears to be a tail risk many investors didn't really factor into their valuation models (if they had any) in the crypto world. With stablecoins (algorithmic and otherwise) increasingly seeing instability, this poses a real existential threat to the crypto sector as a whole.

That's because stablecoins power payments in the crypto space, and are often used as the exchange rate for various trading pairs and the all-important crypto derivatives market. Investors face a choice of whether to stick it out and average down on position, or take losses and move on. Right now, it appears the latter is the focus of most investors in this market.

Now what

Cardano, XRP, and Solana are each down well more than 75% from their 52-week highs. This is a bloodbath, and the idea of minting fresh all-time highs seems to be a fairytale in this environment. In other words, investors can't see the bottom. And when this happens, panic is what can drive valuations of any risk asset to levels many didn't think was possible, especially in such short order.

For those bullish on the future of the crypto sector, and who believe Cardano, XRP, and Solana each provide unique utility for a digital future, perhaps these are the sorts of discounts worth considering. After all, previous crashes in the crypto sector were resolved.

However, it's clear risk appetite isn't anywhere near where it used to be. With the markets so cautious, it's hard to be a buyer, even at these depressed valuations. Accordingly, until there's some sort of catalyst for investors to latch on to, I think volatility is likely to remain mostly to the downside, at least in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cardano wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana and Terra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Fortune

Crypto is getting utterly obliterated and no token is safe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Disaster has struck crypto, and nobody has been left untouched. A huge selloff in crypto markets has flushed away more than $200 billion in wealth in 24 hours, according to...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives Market#Web3#Xrp#Ada#Cryptocurrencies#Terra S Stablecoin#Ust
CBS News

Stablecoins luna and terraUSD add fuel to cryptocurrency fire

The bloodbath in cryptocurrencies continued Thursday when the price of two benchmark "stablecoins" sank below $1, adding fire to a rout that has seen the price of bitcoin fall to its lowest level in more than a year. Two of the most sturdy tokens in the cryptocurrency world fell below...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

It's an early May to forget for crypto billionaires. In a few days they saw their efforts reduced to nothing. For years they fought to convince the general public and the authorities that bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole had a purpose. The argument most often put forward is that...
MARKETS
Vice

‘It's a Bloodbath’: The Crypto Crash Is Real

Volatility is the bread and butter of the cryptocurrency market. But these days it’s in absolute shambles as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency that the rest of crypto market tends to tailgate, keeps plummeting partly because it’s heavily correlated to the stock market—also in shambles—and partly because a long-feared crypto timebomb called Terra-Luna has just exploded.
MARKETS
Reuters

Coinbase is conjoined to crypto

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coinbase Global (COIN.O) went for a ride when digital collectibles like Bitcoin soared. The excitement meant more customers, rising trading volumes and rocketing fees. Last year’s revenue was 14 times higher than 2019. First quarter earnings on Tuesday show everything has now switched into reverse, and hard.
MARKETS
The Independent

Ethereum price drops dramatically as bitcoin and other cryptocurrency hit by major crash

The price of ethereum has dropped dramatically amid a major crash in the cryptocurrency market.Ethereum, the second biggest digital coin, was hardest hit among the major cryptocurrencies. It has lost more than 20 per cent in the last 24 hours, with its price dropping below the $2,000 mark that is held as a milestone.But ethereum was far from alone in suffering bad fortunes. Bitcoin has dropped 12.5 per cent over the last 24 hours, taking it to $26,653 – well below the $30,000 mark that was seen as an important psychological support.Those difficulties have led the market to drop almost 17...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy