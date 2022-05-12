Therapy Helped Gabrielle Union Repair Her Relationship With Her Hair

Blake Lively is a force to be reckoned with on the big screen. From playing upper east sider, Serena Van Der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl," to the bold and athletic Bridget Vreeland in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," there's no denying that Lively's talent has a wide range. That said, recently the Los Angeles-native has taken some time away from the Hollywood scene to focus on other ventures, as noted by Distractify. Fans need not worry though, Lively has no plans to retire from acting just yet. The "Simple Favor" star took her first stab at directing, helping direct Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," and is also focused on parenting her three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty (via Los Angeles Times).

DRINKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO