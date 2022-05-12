ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Martino to transfer from Rutgers women's basketball

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Liz Martino is transferring from the Rutgers women’s basketball program, news breaking on Thursday that the guard is headed to Jackson State.

A sophomore, Martino left the team midseason. In 15 games, she averaged nine minutes played and 2.2 points per game.

She came to Rutgers from Riverdale Baptist (Lanham, M.D.) where she was a three-star recruit and a top 75 player in the nation.

Rutgers had a difficult 2021-22 season under interim head coach Timothy Eatman, finishing the season 11-20. They did win their opening-round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State before losing to Indiana in the second round.

Last year as a freshman, Martino seemed destined for a big role with the program, averaging 9.8 minutes per game and 3.2 points per game.

The women’s basketball program is going under a rather seismic change with head coach C. Vivian Stringer. The hall of fame head coach is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history and turned Rutgers into a perennial NCAA Tournament team.

Sports
Jonathan Isaac addresses refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Isaac, sidelined since tearing his left ACL in the 2020 NBA bubble, resurfaced as a speaker in the Myrtle Beach of the ReAwaken America Tour by Clay Clark. “Viewing it, it seemed forced. It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it,” he mentioned explaining once more his decision to refuse the vaccine against COVID-19, “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”
ORLANDO, FL
Kyle Lowry does not practice, status for Game 1 of East Finals unclear

Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not practice today. His status for the upcoming series remains unclear. NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, 55 hours from start of Eastern Conference Finals, including a Lowry update; a change for Herro; more remarkable Strus/Vincent feats; Spo on watching today’s game. And Spo explains the Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:13 PM.
Bobby Portis to command $12-$13 million contract this summer?

It means Bobby Portis and Connaughton will be able to shop their services on the open market, with the Bucks being able to match any offer extended to them. Whether the Bucks will match any offers thrown their way, though, is the big question. Portis was clearly underpaid this season and will receive a hefty raise. Connaughton is also in line for a pay bump. Portis’s salary this season is a paltry $4.37 million — a real bargain for the Bucks. The forward-center started 59 games (he played in 72) while averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. “He’s going to get, I believe, a contract for about $12 million, maybe $13 million a year,’’ an NBA executive said of Portis. “Now, whether that’s for three years or four years, I don’t know.’’ Another NBA official concurred.
Ben Simmons committed to summer plan with Nets

Ben Simmons and his camp will sit down with the Nets and hammer out a plan for the ensuing months, one intended to put him on the best path to both physical and mental health and a successful return to the court. “We will work together with the Nets on a summer plan,” a source close to Simmons told The Post. “Everyone is confident.”
Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson College today

Jeff Eisenband: Stephen Curry officially graduates from Davidson College today. Watching this is the only way to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/CLmfuVRydy. Grant Williams has passed Steph Curry for the NBA record for 3-point attempts in a Game 7 with 16 shots, per @Stathead. He’s 7/16 tonight with a game-high 25 points. – 5:50 PM.
