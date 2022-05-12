Liz Martino to transfer from Rutgers women’s basketball

Liz Martino is transferring from the Rutgers women’s basketball program, news breaking on Thursday that the guard is headed to Jackson State.

A sophomore, Martino left the team midseason. In 15 games, she averaged nine minutes played and 2.2 points per game.

She came to Rutgers from Riverdale Baptist (Lanham, M.D.) where she was a three-star recruit and a top 75 player in the nation.

Rutgers had a difficult 2021-22 season under interim head coach Timothy Eatman, finishing the season 11-20. They did win their opening-round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State before losing to Indiana in the second round.

Related

De'Andre Cook gets offered by Rutgers football, one hour later by Michigan State

Last year as a freshman, Martino seemed destined for a big role with the program, averaging 9.8 minutes per game and 3.2 points per game.

The women’s basketball program is going under a rather seismic change with head coach C. Vivian Stringer. The hall of fame head coach is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history and turned Rutgers into a perennial NCAA Tournament team.