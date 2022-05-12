Man Stabbed Four Times During Argument With Stranger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester Police officer was bit by a dog Friday. It happened during a call for family trouble on Genesee Street around 11:30 a.m. Police found a man with a knife. They were able to de-escalate the situation and get the man to drop the weapon, but there were several loose dogs in the area and one bit an officer.

