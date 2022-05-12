ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Man Ejected From Stolen Car During Fatal Crash in Columbia

By Jeff Jones
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, MD – The Howard County Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision...

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said. The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police. Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, MD
