Jon Gosselin: Kate ‘alienated’ me from kids in ‘poor parenting decision’

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Jon Gosselin claims he doesn’t have an “open relationship” with his children – due to ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s “poor parenting” decisions.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum told ET in celebration of his sextuplets turning 18 on May 10.

“[Kate] alienated me from those kids. I think it was a poor parenting decision,” he claimed, adding, “It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better.”

While Hannah and Collin have been living with their dad since August 2021, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with their mom.

Jon – who also shares 21-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn with Kate – said he finally feels “free” after ending his years-long custody battle with his ex.

“I am free in the aspect of I have adult children now. I have my own businesses and now it’s time for me to move on,” Jon explained.

“Dating, moving on with my own life. It’s like starting over pretty much,” he added. “There’s no more custody court. It’s over. We are done today. It’s over. This weight has been lifted off my shoulder. It is just a big relief.”

Kate with their sextuplets: Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah
Jon, 45, and Kate, 47, finalized their divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. He alleged to ET that Kate was at fault for causing the rift between him and his kids over the years.

“They’re going to figure out who [their] parents are, and what transpired in the past,” he said. “Sometimes you hide those things from your children. Sometimes it’s difficult to say those things … because you’re afraid they aren’t mature enough to understand.”

The Gosselin family, pictured here together, in happier times.
Jon noted that he also feels “horrible” that his twin girls, who are now living at college, also don’t speak to him.

“I texted Maddy and Cara. I’ve done that, but never gotten any response. I texted Maddy and Cara on their birthday and never got any response,” he alleged.

“Of course I miss them. That’s why I post things on my Instagram, like, throwbacks, TBTs. It’s bittersweet, but [Hannah] and Collin live with me, so I kind of just focus on them.”

Kate and Jon were embroiled in a custody battle over their kids for several years.

When asked whether the family could ever get back together for a TV reunion, Hannah, who joined her dad for the interview, said there was “always” a possibility.

“The door’s not shut between us, so we still talk about it. So, I mean, maybe,” she said.

“It would be nice to stand in a room with them and not think that they hate each other, but it’s fine. It is what it is. Things played out how they did. They still both love me, so it’s fine.”

micki
3d ago

One screwed up family.. hopefully now that the kids are older things will improve & they can make their own choices regarding relationships

