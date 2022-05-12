Diamond Heels make quick work of Charleston Southern

On Wednesday night, the UNC baseball team kept the momentum rolling with a blow-out 12-1 victory against Charleston Southern. The win was the third straight for the Tar Heels and it came at a critical time.

The Diamond Heels dominated both sides of the game, putting on a fielding clinic and gaining bases like Monopoly properties. Mac Horvath for UNC got things going early with a triple, eventually becoming one of the three runs scored in the first inning.

The second inning would only get better for the Diamond Heels as Horvath hits a home run bringing home Angel Zarate. A few at bats later, Alberto Osuna followed up with a homer, bringing in Danny Serretti and Hunter Stokely.

After scoring eight runs in the first two innings, UNC scored four more runs in the third.

Charleston’s pitching woes continued with Horvath getting hit by a pitch, and Serretti walked. Then Vance Honeycutt joined the home run party with a 3 RBI and gave the Tar Heels their last runs. Both teams failed to score again, and UNC wins 12-1.

The Diamond Heels will be back in action on May 13th with a series match-up against Wake Forest.

