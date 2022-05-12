ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Diamond Heels make quick work of Charleston Southern

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAvtl_0fc0kIHt00

On Wednesday night, the UNC baseball team kept the momentum rolling with a blow-out 12-1 victory against Charleston Southern. The win was the third straight for the Tar Heels and it came at a critical time.

The Diamond Heels dominated both sides of the game, putting on a fielding clinic and gaining bases like Monopoly properties. Mac Horvath for UNC got things going early with a triple, eventually becoming one of the three runs scored in the first inning.

The second inning would only get better for the Diamond Heels as Horvath hits a home run bringing home Angel Zarate. A few at bats later, Alberto Osuna followed up with a homer, bringing in Danny Serretti and Hunter Stokely.

After scoring eight runs in the first two innings, UNC scored four more runs in the third.

Charleston’s pitching woes continued with Horvath getting hit by a pitch, and Serretti walked. Then Vance Honeycutt joined the home run party with a 3 RBI and gave the Tar Heels their last runs. Both teams failed to score again, and UNC wins 12-1.

The Diamond Heels will be back in action on May 13th with a series match-up against Wake Forest.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Honeycutt’s Blast Gives UNC Baseball 3-2 Win Over Wake Forest

Freshman phenom Vance Honeycutt stayed hot at the plate Friday at Boshamer Stadium, launching a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Diamond Heels a 3-2 lead over Wake Forest. They wouldn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game. It was a more subdued...
WAKE FOREST, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jonathan Isaac addresses refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Isaac, sidelined since tearing his left ACL in the 2020 NBA bubble, resurfaced as a speaker in the Myrtle Beach of the ReAwaken America Tour by Clay Clark. “Viewing it, it seemed forced. It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it,” he mentioned explaining once more his decision to refuse the vaccine against COVID-19, “I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it. That is why I decided to be the only player on my team to not get vaccinated.”
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Lowry does not practice, status for Game 1 of East Finals unclear

Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not practice today. His status for the upcoming series remains unclear. NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, 55 hours from start of Eastern Conference Finals, including a Lowry update; a change for Herro; more remarkable Strus/Vincent feats; Spo on watching today’s game. And Spo explains the Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:13 PM.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
College Sports
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Portis to command $12-$13 million contract this summer?

It means Bobby Portis and Connaughton will be able to shop their services on the open market, with the Bucks being able to match any offer extended to them. Whether the Bucks will match any offers thrown their way, though, is the big question. Portis was clearly underpaid this season and will receive a hefty raise. Connaughton is also in line for a pay bump. Portis’s salary this season is a paltry $4.37 million — a real bargain for the Bucks. The forward-center started 59 games (he played in 72) while averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. “He’s going to get, I believe, a contract for about $12 million, maybe $13 million a year,’’ an NBA executive said of Portis. “Now, whether that’s for three years or four years, I don’t know.’’ Another NBA official concurred.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons committed to summer plan with Nets

Ben Simmons and his camp will sit down with the Nets and hammer out a plan for the ensuing months, one intended to put him on the best path to both physical and mental health and a successful return to the court. “We will work together with the Nets on a summer plan,” a source close to Simmons told The Post. “Everyone is confident.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry graduates from Davidson College today

Jeff Eisenband: Stephen Curry officially graduates from Davidson College today. Watching this is the only way to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/CLmfuVRydy. Grant Williams has passed Steph Curry for the NBA record for 3-point attempts in a Game 7 with 16 shots, per @Stathead. He’s 7/16 tonight with a game-high 25 points. – 5:50 PM.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Williams to return for Game 7

Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to be active for Game 7 vs Milwaukee today (3:30, ABC), sources tell ESPN. He missed Games 5 and 6 with left knee soreness. Source: Twitter @wojespn. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rob Perez @WorldWideWob. Lopez able to close out...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy