Four-star 2023 recruit sets official visit to UNC Football

The recruitment for four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett is starting to heat up here as Summer is upon us. The Greensboro, North Carolina native is one of the top players in the state and is high on Mack Brown’s list for the 2023 class.

But he’s also high on a few other teams including Georgia who appears to be the early frontrunner in the recruitment.

The good news for UNC is that they have the chance to sway Jarrett and a make another good impression this Summer. Jarrett revealed on Tuesday that he has set an official visit date to North Carolina for May 20th-22nd:

Taking these official visits, it does suggest that Jarrett’s recruitment is likely hitting the home stretch. He has visits to Auburn (June 3) and Georgia (June 10) lined up as well and currently that’s all left on the slate.

These three appear to be battling it out for the 6-foot-6, 350-pound defensive lineman and it’s a battle that we will be watching closely over the next few weeks.

