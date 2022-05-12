ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dad accidentally shoots 14-year-old son while turkey hunting, Vermont officials say

By Don Sweeney
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHddd_0fc0gUCr00

A 52-year-old father accidentally shot his teenage son while the two were hunting turkeys, Vermont officials reported.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident on the morning of Sunday, May 8, in the woods near Hartford, Vermont State Police said in a news release.

The 14-year-old shot a turkey , injuring it, and the two split up to look for it, Vermont Fish & Wildlife officers said in a news release.

The father later shot at the wounded turkey but hit his son, the release said. The boy was treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious injuries.

State police are continuing their investigation.

Hartford is a town of about 11,000 people on the Connecticut River, which serves as the border between Vermont and New Hampshire.

Boy shot on turkey hunting trip when gun fires as grandpa loads car, NC cops say

Teen in ‘critical condition’ after getting shot while hunting with friends, NE cops say

He was teaching his girlfriend how to use a gun, then got shot in mouth, Ohio cops say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Hunting#Connecticut River#Accident#Vermont State Police#Vermont Fish Wildlife#Hartford#Ne
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
extratv

Reality Star Ariel Robinson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Child

“Worst Cooks in America” winner Ariel Robinson, 30, was sentenced to life in prison this week after a jury found her guilty of homicide by child abuse. NBC affiliate WYFF reports the jury in Greenville County, South Carolina, deliberated for less than two hours before returning a guilty conviction in the case involving the 2021 death of Robinson’s 3-year-old foster daughter Victoria “Tori” Smith.
TMZ.com

Man Jumps to His Death in Spanish Cliff Dive Gone Wrong, Family Watches

A tragic end to what was supposed to be an exciting stunt -- after a father miscalculated his cliff jump -- leading to his death as his family watched in horror. The video is tough to watch, you see the man take a leap from the 100-foot cliff in Spain. Clearly, he knows something is wrong quickly, letting out a scream before clipping the jagged rock and hitting the water ... you hear the woman recording yell, "Oh my God!"
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
821
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy