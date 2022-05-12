Dad accidentally shoots 14-year-old son while turkey hunting, Vermont officials say

A 52-year-old father accidentally shot his teenage son while the two were hunting turkeys, Vermont officials reported.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident on the morning of Sunday, May 8, in the woods near Hartford, Vermont State Police said in a news release.

The 14-year-old shot a turkey , injuring it, and the two split up to look for it, Vermont Fish & Wildlife officers said in a news release.

The father later shot at the wounded turkey but hit his son, the release said. The boy was treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious injuries.

State police are continuing their investigation.

Hartford is a town of about 11,000 people on the Connecticut River, which serves as the border between Vermont and New Hampshire.

