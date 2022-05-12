ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Duke and Chandler: Rescue Pets of the Week

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

This 5-month-old neutered pup is growing so big! Duke is a smart boy who is working on learning his manners.

He loves to play and snuggle with his people. However, Duke can get a little too rough when playing with other animals, so slow and proper introductions are recommended.

He loves playing catch and chewing on sticks in the yard, and he needs lots of walks to help burn off energy. He would benefit from a patient family who will be consistent with his training and give him lots of playtime.

Meet Chandler - could he be any fluffier? This 1-year-old neutered rabbit is looking to hop to a new home.

He’s used to having supervised time outside while on his harness/leash. Chandler - and all rabbits - should be given plenty of time to exercise outside of their cages every day.

Timothy Hay should make up the bulk of his diet. Chandler's diet should also include fresh fruits and veggies supplemented with pellets. Chandler’s favorite snack is a slice of apple.

— These pets are available for adoption at Tri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Duke and Chandler: Rescue Pets of the Week

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

