New Orleans, LA

González Throws Six No-Hit Innings, Saints Squander Four-Run Lead In Ninth, Lose 6-5 In 12

milb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, MN (May 11, 2022) - Chi Chi González was the story of the night until he wasn’t. González was stellar, tossing 6.0 no-hit innings before departing after 88 pitches. The Saints, unfortunately couldn’t hold onto a four run lead in the ninth and wound up losing 6-5 in 12...

www.milb.com

Bakersfield Californian

BC softball sees season come to a crushing end at Mt. SAC

A landmark season for Casey Goodman and her Bakersfield College softball team was cut short Saturday in Walnut. After a dramatic upset Friday night, the eighth-seeded Renegades failed to muster the same offensive firepower in what turned into a Saturday doubleheader against defending champion and No. 1 seed Mt. San Antonio College. Standout pitcher Talia Nielsen was given all she could handle in three complete-game efforts against the Mounties, throwing 258 pitches in 20 innings and allowing 10 earned runs on 22 hits.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

