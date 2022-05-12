González Throws Six No-Hit Innings, Saints Squander Four-Run Lead In Ninth, Lose 6-5 In 12

The Bowie Baysox were handed their first walk-off loss of the season on Friday night, falling on the wrong-end of an 11-10 game in extra innings to the Reading Fightin Phils. Bowie lead twice in the game, and were up by as many as four runs, but Reading used three home runs as part of a constant fight back. Bowie outhit Reading 16 to 15, the third time this season Bowie has lost while outhitting their opponent. The 31 combined hits are the most in any game in the Eastern League so far this season.Just as they did in their previous loss on Thursday, Bowie scored in the first inning. Gunnar Henderson drew a walk, his league-leading 30th of the season, to extend his on-base streak to a league-leading 29-consecutive games. Following another walk, Shayne Fontana singled to score Henderson.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO