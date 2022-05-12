ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing Series Between Grizzlies and Warriors After Game 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grizzlies routed the Warriors 134-95 in Game...

NBA world reacts to Stephen Curry announcement

The Golden State Warriors finished off the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their NBA Playoff series on Friday. Good thing because had they gone to Game 7, Stephen Curry might not have had time to study and graduate college. The Warriors star received his degree from Davidson College on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake Oswego Review

Winterhawks power past Thunderbirds on Friday for 3-1 series lead

Three power-play goals, Cross Hanas hat trick, help Portland to a 5-1 WHL playoff road win over Seattle.Cross Hanas got things started with an early goal and finished it with an empty-netter on Friday, May 13, as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1 in Kent, Washington, to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series between the Western Hockey League rivals. Portland has a chance to close out the series at home on Saturday. Game 5 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Hanas had a hat trick and one assist, Kyle Chyzowski had...
PORTLAND, OR
KUTV

Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich Talkin' Playoffs

May 14, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utah Grizzlies are in the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs where they hold a 3-2 lead on the Rapid City Rush. Game 6 of the series is on Monday, May 16 at Maverik Center where the Grizzlies will look to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The winner of the Mountain Division Finals will face the winner of the Toledo Walleye vs Wheeling Nailers series in the Western Conference Finals. Toledo leads that series 3 games to 0.
TOLEDO, OH
Portland Tribune

Thunderbirds beat Winterhawks Saturday, stay alive in playoffs

Portland still leads WHL series 3-2 after 3-1 home loss to Seattle; Game 6 on Monday in Kent, Washington.It's a playoff hockey truism that games are won in the blue paint. That was certainly the case on Saturday, May 14, as the Seattle Thunderbirds extended their season with a 3-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Winterhawks still lead the best-of-7 Western Hockey League playoff series 3-2 and will try again on Monday at Kent, Washington, to knock out the Thunderbirds. If a seventh game is needed, it will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks lose to Seattle 3-1, series tightens

The Seattle Thunderbirds tightened the screws on the Portland Winterhawks, defeating them 3-1 Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum, cutting Portland’s series lead to 3 games to 2. Nico Myatovic had the game-winner early in the 3rd, after Robbie Fromm-Delorme had tied it late in the 2nd. Thomas Milic stopped...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Sam Davidson walk-off puts Mt. Spokane baseball into regionals; Mead boys soccer wins districts

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 4, Southridge 3 (9): Sam Davidson had the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning and the Wildcats (20-5) beat the Suns (11-13) in the district third-place game to qualify for regionals. Carson Coffield went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Mt. Spokane.
MEAD, WA

