Assessing Series Between Grizzlies and Warriors After Game 5

Three power-play goals, Cross Hanas hat trick, help Portland to a 5-1 WHL playoff road win over Seattle.Cross Hanas got things started with an early goal and finished it with an empty-netter on Friday, May 13, as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1 in Kent, Washington, to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series between the Western Hockey League rivals. Portland has a chance to close out the series at home on Saturday. Game 5 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Hanas had a hat trick and one assist, Kyle Chyzowski had...
