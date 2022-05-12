Assessing Series Between Grizzlies and Warriors After Game 5

May 14, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utah Grizzlies are in the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs where they hold a 3-2 lead on the Rapid City Rush. Game 6 of the series is on Monday, May 16 at Maverik Center where the Grizzlies will look to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The winner of the Mountain Division Finals will face the winner of the Toledo Walleye vs Wheeling Nailers series in the Western Conference Finals. Toledo leads that series 3 games to 0.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO