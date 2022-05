VALENCIA SUED: HOA Accused Of Not Paying Bills

Traffic relief could soon be coming to the frequently-gridlocked stretch of Glades Road by the I-95 interchange — you’ll just have to adjust to briefly driving on the “wrong” side of the road. After more than two years of construction, the Florida Department of Transportation is nearing completion of one phase of its massive $148 million project to overhaul I-95 by Glades Road. To help people ...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO