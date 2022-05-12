Why Red Sox Have Underachieved in 2022

New York Yankees fans sure are glad Josh Donaldson is on their side because this guy has a way about him that agitates the opposition. It happened against the Toronto Blue Jays when he was jawing with the catcher before getting plunked by Yimi Garcia. Fans have seen him yelling from the dugout and making his presence known after just a month of action. A guy you hate if you’re playing against, but love if he’s on your squad.

