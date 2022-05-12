Why Red Sox Have Underachieved in 2022

Mar 21, 2022; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) returns to the plate after connecting for a foul ball.(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports) Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is expected to opt-out of his contract after 2022, casting doubt on whether he will return to Fenway Park next season, overshadowing the Boston Red Sox's season. Xander has frequently expressed a desire to stay with the franchise for the duration of his career.
The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
New York Yankees fans sure are glad Josh Donaldson is on their side because this guy has a way about him that agitates the opposition. It happened against the Toronto Blue Jays when he was jawing with the catcher before getting plunked by Yimi Garcia. Fans have seen him yelling from the dugout and making his presence known after just a month of action. A guy you hate if you’re playing against, but love if he’s on your squad.
New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
Cubs culture? Anthony Rizzo, Yankees know the difference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were no offers in the offseason from the Cubs. Not to Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and obviously Kris Bryant. Despite optimistic speculation, bad reports and loose rumors throughout the lockout-lengthened offseason — in particular...
The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a high-stakes game in unfamiliar circumstances. The teams will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. None of the 88 regular-season and playoff games Boston and Carolina have played this season have started at 4:30 p.m., so the teams must adjust their schedules for the pivotal matchup. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday explained why he believes the the Bruins might have an easier time doing so than the Hurricanes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
Some of you whippersnappers in Berkshire County may be too young to remember him but trust me when I tell you, many sports fans are grieving today. The sports world lost yet another true LEGEND and a longstanding New England sports personality. Gino Cappelletti, who was a member of the...
The New England Patriots will see a whole lot of their former offensive coordinator this season. The Patriots will face the Las Vegas Raiders and new head coach Josh McDaniels in both the 2022 preseason (Week 3) and regular season (Week 15). It appears the teams will also practice together, as well: New England and Las Vegas will hold joint practices prior to their preseason contest, Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
On the first day of rookie minicamp, the New England Patriots have released an undrafted free agent who played high school football in Massachusetts. The Patriots have released offensive lineman Liam Shanahan, the team announced, the Marlboro, Mass. native who originally played collegiately at Harvard before transferring to Louisiana State.
CHICAGO — Fight Sox!. The Yankees and White Sox nearly came to blows in the first inning of Friday night’s 15-7 victory by the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were at the center of the fracas as both teams’ bullpens and dugouts spilled onto the field and players got into each other’s faces. No blows were thrown, but Donaldson and Anderson continued to taunt each other after the blowup.
On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants agreed to send Mauricio Dubon to the Houston Astros in exchange for Michael Papierski. Dubon has been a utility man for the Giants this season, earning starts at shortstop, second base, third base and center. In 46 at-bats, he has a .239 batting average with two home runs.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right arm that will keep him from throwing a baseball for another month. Harper has been hampered with lingering pain in his right elbow, forcing him to serve solely as a designated hitter since last playing the outfield on April 16.
Comments / 1