Pitfire Pizza Coming to The Beacon La Costa

By Jeannine Boisse
 3 days ago
Pitfire Pizza is the latest business to join the North County community of Carlsbad . According to coverage on What Now Los Angeles, the brand is experiencing fast growth in Southern California and have secured their first San Diego area spot at The Beacon La Costa Shopping Center .

Founded in 1997 by Owner Paul Hibler , Pitfire Pizza operates six locations in the LA area and are planning another four locations across Southern California. What Now LA shares new Pitfire Pizza spots are heading to Canoga Park and Orange in 2022.

In 2023, they will join San Pedro’s West Harbor Waterfront development and The Beacon La Costa. Pitfire Pizza will join the likes of Lola 55, and The Lullabar in the Carlsbad shopping center which in recent years received a hefty $10 million dollar renovation.

Serving up rustic, artisan pizzas hot from their wood-fired kiln along with pastas, salads, and vegetables on the side. Pitfire offers customizable pizzas, along with gluten-free alternative crusts, and vegan cheese.

Pitfire Pizza is planning to open in early 2023 in Carlsbad. Until then, get to know their menu by following their Facebook page for more.

