Great Falls, MT

Wanted: volunteers for weed-pulling at Giant Springs State Park

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls is asking for volunteers to join in a weed pulling event on Sunday, May 15, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Park officials said in a news release that weeds "threaten long-term productivity of Montana wildlands by displacing native plant species, changing plant communities, and reducing food available for wildlife."

Volunteers will meet and gather supplies from the ranger station at 4803 Giant Springs Road, and then hike about a half-mile to the weed pulling site.

A ranger will lead the short hike, then assist volunteers with weed identification and help dispose of weeds.

This event will require stooping, squatting, pulling, and digging along a sloped area above the fishing pond. It is intended to be less labor-intensive with soft ground, but volunteers should be prepared for spring weather conditions.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and eye protection, but these items can be provided if needed.

Garbage bags, weed pulling tools, and kneeling pads will be available for check-out. Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required, and gloves and eye protection are recommended.

This event is best suited for children ages 7 and older, and pre-registration is requested. To sign up, call the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

