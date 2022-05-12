WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida Weekly
 4 days ago

Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double-check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.

naples.floridaweekly.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Dedication ceremony to memorialize longtime restaurateur Jeanne Harvey in East Naples

A dedication ceremony Friday afternoon will honor Jeanne Harvey, a Bayshore Drive pioneer who founded The Real Macaw restaurant in East Naples more than 30 years ago. Collier County Commissioner Penny Taylor will honor Harvey with a plaque at 3:30 p.m. Friday while formally dedicating a new public parking lot and art space at 3321 Bayshore Drive. Harvey died in March 2021, but her daughter continues to operate The Real Macaw, Harvey’s legacy Key West-style local restaurant at 3275 Bayshore Drive, just north of the new lot.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Fort Myers company launches it

It’s a blockbuster museum exhibit expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Florida: Gold and silver artifacts and other treasures from ancient South America, all worth an estimated billions of dollars. It won’t stop there, though. After the Boca Raton show wraps up in March, “Machu Picchu...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant chain begins expansion into Florida

Minneapolis-based Crisp & Green begins its expansion into Florida this week with its first restaurant opening in Venice. The fast-casual restaurant concept with a menu of healthier, whole meals plans 30 locations statewide during the next two years, including locations in Naples and Estero. In addition to today’s launch on...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in Florida

An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples home nicknamed 21 Palms sells for $5.6 million

A North Naples estate broke the local record for highest-priced home sale in Quail Creek when it sold March 10 for $5,620,000. The 8,459-square-foot home, known as 21 Palms, at 4445 Silver Fox Drive sits on 1.26 acres overlooking Quail Creek Country Club. Michelle Thomas with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach Resort to undergo $7 million renovation

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina on Fort Myers Beach is set to undergo a $7 million renovation starting in August. The project, expected to be completed early next year, includes upgrades to 195 hotel guest rooms, including the Captiva Villas, Sands Vills and Sanibel View Studios. Curran Young Construction will handle the project.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
amisun.com

New illegal beach parking trend grows

BRADENTON BEACH – A new parking trend at Cortez Beach is not only making it difficult for legally parked vehicles to maneuver, but is leaving Bradenton Beach police no choice but to write tickets until their hands cramp. On Mother’s Day, May 8, drivers parked their vehicles along Cortez...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Caddy’s Renames Bar In Remembrance of Bartender

Gulfport liveaboard and Caddy’s bartender Kyle Kramer’s favorite drink was a Milagro Margarita Rocks. The 31-year-old free spirit isn’t around anymore to cheer and raise his glass, but his spirit lives on at Caddy’s. The Gulfport waterfront bar will dedicate one of its Tiki bars to...
GULFPORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gopher tortoise burrows filled with concrete on Marco Island

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after several gopher tortoise burrows were filled in on Marco Island. Gopher tortoises are a threatened species that are protected under state law. The property on Marco Island where the Burrows were filled is home to about 30 gopher tortoises. On...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
SuncoastPost

Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival May 13-15

Outdoor food and fun await at the 1st Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda on May 13-15, 2022. Come be a part of the fun, food, festivities, and relaxation beginning Friday evening from 4 pm-10 pm, continuing Saturday 11 am-10 pm and finishing Sunday 11 am-6 pm. The event is produced by Paragon Festivals and hosted by Theatre Odyssey. General admission is FREE!!!
PUNTA GORDA, FL

