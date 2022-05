An Iowa City woman faces charges that she beat her daughter with a belt. Iowa City Police say they were called to Southeast Junior High just before 3:45 Friday afternoon for a student who was scared to go home. A DHS worker indicated that the girl’s mother, identified as 32-year-old Martha Rodriguez of 6th Avenue, had struck her daughter several times with a belt, causing pain and injury. Officers confirmed a bruise on the girls’ forearm.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO