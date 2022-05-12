ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies

By Liam Garrity
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages. Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrators said they had to jump through hoops and scramble to get food, but residents said they barely noticed. Troy Lacey, the Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrator, said...

www.kait8.com

KFVS12

New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people. Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users. If Missouri voters legalize recreational...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
Springfield, MO
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cannabis Is Big Money In Missouri

Medical marijuana grunge rubber stamp, vector illustration. (Jefferson City) Missouri dispensaries of medical cannabis report the sales of almost 37-million dollars worth of medication and other products during April. That’s a record. There was also a one-day sales record of two-point-eight-millions dollars in sales on April 20th. Four-20 is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Kait 8

Restaurant damaged in fire to reopen in Winter 2022

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular restaurant near Mountain Home is making a return after a fire forced its doors to close. Fred’s Fish House posted on social media a video and image of a sign with the text “RETURNING WINTER OF 2022″ above the company’s name.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Family of three from Ozark County missing

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department (OSCD) posted on Facebook Friday it received a missing person report for a Thornfield family of three on May 5. OSCD said 32-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles, and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles were taking a religious sabbatical to Florida on a missionary trip at the end […]
OZARK COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Nursing Homes
Health Services
KMOV

Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors...
MISSOURI STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
MISSOURI STATE
