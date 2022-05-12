Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Announces Pregnancy: ‘I Am Over the Moon’

To music fans, Ozzy Osbourne is known as the grandfather of heavy metal. To the youngest members of his family, however, he’s probably just known as “grandpa”. The music icon already has eight grandchildren and it looks as though a ninth is on the way. Kelly Osbourne, the middle child of Sharon and Ozzy, just announced her pregnancy with her first child.

In a recent Instagram post, the new mother shared the exciting news. Along with two pictures of the Osbournes star admiring her ultrasound images, she included a touching caption. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months,” she wrote. “So I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Friends and family have already flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Drew Barrymore Show cohost Ross Mathews was beyond exuberant in his adorable comment. “YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out!” Mathews wrote. “You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”

Jessicka Addams, front woman for the Los Angeles-based band Scarling, shared her joy as well. “Kelly!!! Congratulations!!! Over the moon with joy,” Addams wrote.

Kelly Osbourne Overcame Addiction to Fulfill Pregnancy Dreams

Kelly Osbourne has long held the dream of a family of her own, but she knew she had to overcome her struggle with addiction before making that dream a reality. On a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her wish for pregnancy.

“As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now,” the then 36-year-old actress said. “My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t in the cards for me yet.”

“I would have been no kind of mother at all,” Osbourne continued. “Because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to’. Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”

Sadly, after close to four years of sobriety, Kelly Osbourne relapsed. The actress has now been in recovery for more than a year, however, and her dreams of becoming a mother are finally coming true!

Though she knows that recovery will never be an easy task, she’s taking it one day at a time. “It’s never, ever gonna get easy,” Osbourne said. “I have to hold myself accountable for every single thing I do, and I think that’s why it was so important to me that I just came right out and said it.”