ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Fremont city council makes outdoor commercial patio program permanent

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJEp1_0fc0Vz3700

FREMONT – Fremont's outdoor commercial patio pilot program is permanent following the City Council's approval this week.

Council members on Tuesday approved an ordinance that makes the pilot permanent and provides $40,000 in funding to cover the $500 permit fee businesses must pay to establish an outdoor patio. The $500 is available through the end of the calendar year.

The patio program is connected to each business. Business owners must sign up only once.

"At the heart of this framework is an interest in creating greater equity for Fremont's small business owners, two-thirds of whom were born outside of the U.S. and on average, earn below the city's median household income," Mayor Lily Mei said in a statement.

"Many businesses continue to struggle with the challenges of hiring staff, supply chain shortages, and making up for deficits that occurred during the height of the pandemic, when revenues across Fremont's business districts declined by as much as 55%," Mei said.

Patios can be up to 750 square feet in size and businesses can choose from a list of city-approved designs and vehicle barriers.

Choosing from the city-approved list is strongly recommended, but the city is willing to consider other approaches, city spokesperson Geneva Bosques said. The city will work with businesses on a case-by-case basis. Design and safety standards must be met, Bosques said.

Business owners who want to establish a patio and those with an already-approved temporary one must apply for a permanent one by the end of the year. More information can be found at www.fremont.gov/popuppatio .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Building boom in Alameda providing much needed housing

ALAMEDA (CBS SF)  -- It seems everywhere you look in Alameda, new homes and housing units are under construction as the island community is undergoing a major building boom.On the grounds of old Naval Air Station, dozens of condominiums are in varying stages of construction. More than 350 units  are going up at Alameda Landing and another 362 apartment units with retail spaces are being built on the site of the historic Del Monte Warehouse.Angie Watson-Hajjem has lived in Alameda for nearly 30 years, she loves seeing it grow.  "I love Alameda. I think everyone who lives here knows this...
ALAMEDA, CA
KCRA.com

Affordable housing complex open in North Auburn amid increased rent prices

AUBURN, Calif. — A new 79-unit affordable housing community has opened its doors in North Auburn. Leaders with Placer County and Mercy Housing California, which collaborated on the development, hosted a grand opening ceremony for Mercy North Auburn at Rock Creek on Wednesday. The apartments and townhomes sit on...
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Government
Fremont, CA
Business
Fremont, CA
Government
San Francisco Examiner

Massive Stonestown Mall redevelopment in the works

Slowly but surely one of the biggest development proposals for San Francisco’s sleepy west side is moving closer to reality. Brookfield Properties is proposing to redevelop the vast parking lots surrounding Stonestown Mall into nearly 3,000 housing units, a shop-lined “main street” and acres of new parks and plazas. Panda Express and Uniqlo patrons fear not: the existing mall would largely remain as is during and after the massive construction project.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County To Unveil 79-Unit Affordable Housing Unit

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County leaders on Wednesday will introduce a new effort to bring affordable housing to Auburn. Placer County and Mercy Housing are hosting a dedication event to celebrate the 79-unit affordable housing community. The community is on a three-acre property, and options range from apartments to townhomes. Placer County is also offering case management services for 20 families in these homes.
kalw.org

Why were the Geneva Towers demolished?

It’s a sunny Saturday morning and I’m in the Visitacion Valley community in San Francisco. I’m joined by San Francisco educator Clara McDaniel. We are at Kelloch and Velasco Mini Park. Kids are playing basketball, and seniors are doing their morning exercises. Close by are two low-income...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patios#Fremont City Council#The City Council
CBS San Francisco

Thousands march in pro-choice rally in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thousands of people marched and rallied in San Francisco in support of reproductive rights and a San Mateo County supervisor issued a statement in favor of pro-choice sanctuaries Saturday.The actions were in response to the leak earlier this month of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.Ever since the leak, activists in the Bay Area have been responding with a variety of actions on both sides of the issue.There have been marches over abortion before -- both pro and con -- but Saturday's was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom proposes tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

LOS ANGELES — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what's needed to revive a foundering pot economy.Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some areas, costly regulation and competition from a flourishing illegal marketplace, which industry analysts estimate is at least twice the size of the legal one.Meanwhile, a glut of cannabis from corporate-scale farms has sent wholesale prices into a tailspin, leaving some growers unable to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Inflation's vice continues to tighten on Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CNN) -- It's a simple fact for households across the San Francisco Bay Area, the cost of the basic necessities of life just cost more right now.On Friday, the federal Bureau of Statistics released the frightening numbers to show just how expensive its becoming.Gasoline prices in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area averaged  $5.843 a gallon in April -- 48.2% higher than last April, and 33.7% higher than the $4.369 national average. The 30.3 cents per kWh San Francisco area households paid for electricity was 17.9% higher than last year, and 100.7% above the nationwide average.Prices paid by San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Despite rising rates, East Bay home sells for $1.155M over asking

EL CERRITO (KPIX) -- Another Bay Area home has sold for more than $1 million over the asking price.A home in El Cerrito was listed at $1.295 million and, after 10 days on the market, it sold for $2.45 million -- $1.155 million over the asking price.The home received 11 offers ranging from $205,000 to $1.155 million over the asking price, according to a Compass spokesperson."It was a mid-century modern. The mid-century modern has a following around the Bay Area," said listing agent Kevin Tannahill. "It was a unique home, which is what drove the price up."Another factor that likely...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lawsuit alleges Oakland school closures plan violates state Environmental Quality Act

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A group of parents and teachers have filed a lawsuit against the Oakland Unified School District, claiming the district's consolidation plan violates the California Environmental Quality Act.On Thursday, Justice for Oakland Students Coalition filed the report in the Alameda County Superior Court.The lawsuit asserts the school consolidation plan will place a bigger burden on Black and Hispanic communities and it outlines  environmental damages such as pollution and traffic. Students who were previously able to walk or bike to campus would have to drive or take a bus to a new school."OUSD needs to start over in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

California minimum wage rising to $15.50/hour in 2023 amid soaring inflation

SACRAMENTO — Soaring inflation will trigger an automatic increase in California's minimum wage next year, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced Thursday.The minimum wage will jump to $15.50 per hour on Jan. 1, the highest of any state. That's an increase from $15 per hour for companies with more than 25 employees and $14 per hour for companies with 25 workers or less.California lawmakers voted to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2016, but the increase was phased in over several years. The law says the minimum wage must increase to $15.50 per hour for everyone if increased...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco school board makes Juneteenth a district holiday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – At its meeting Wednesday, the San Francisco Board of Education approved a resolution that made Juneteenth - June 19 - a district-wide holiday.Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that President Abraham Lincoln had declared them free more than two years earlier in the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved people in Texas and all the other Southern secessionist states of the Confederacy except for parts of states not in rebellion.June 19 became a federal holiday one year ago, when President Joe Biden signed a bill that Congress passed in May 2021.San Francisco students will have ended their school year on June 1 this year, but the district's year-round services will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the new district holiday."As a school district we are committed to equity by eliminating oppression, ending biases and ensuring equally high outcomes for all," board President Jenny Lam said in a statement released by the district. "Recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday is rooted in our multicultural, multilingual, multiethnic, and multiracial practices."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Demolition begins at proposed site of downtown San Jose green tower

SAN JOSE — Demolition is underway at the site of an old downtown San Jose building where a green office tower could sprout and enable people to work in a garden. Construction equipment and debris from the start of the demolition of the old Parkside Hall complex were visible this week on the site of an office tower expected to feature a “green lung” — a vast central courtyard to provide ventilation and cooling — and a series of gardens.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom announces record California budget surplus of $97.5 billion

SACRAMENTO — California is entering the next budget year with a record-smashing surplus of nearly $100 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.Newsom unveiled a revised budget plan of just over $300 billion for the next fiscal year, the highest in state history and fueled by surging tax revenues. The state has collected $55 billion more in taxes than officials expected in January, leaving it with an estimated $97.5 billion surplus.That means Newsom, a Democrat, has tens of billions of dollars more to spend on new and existing initiatives as he seeks re-election in the fall. He plans additional spending to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy