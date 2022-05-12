ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraka announces 10 housing projects to be built under Affordable Newark initiative

Cover picture for the articleSaying much of the federally defined affordable housing in Newark is not actually affordable to many Newark residents, Mayor Ras Baraka on Thursday announced the first 10 housing projects to be built under Affordable Newark, the $20 million housing initiative targeted to bring homes to Newark families earning less...

Who’s Up and Who’s Down: The Aftermath of May 10th

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.
The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.
Newark Still Prohibits Rent Increases, Landlords Feel the Squeeze of Inflation

Despite facing high inflation — causing a spike in insurance premiums, labor for repairs, and utility rates — landlords in Newark are still unable to raise rents on their properties due to a moratorium on rent increases on rent-controlled apartments. In Newark, “rent-controlled” has a broader definition than...
Chairman Jones Makes the Rounds in Essex County

Democratic State Party Chairman LeRoy Jones worked his county hard on Tuesday night, making appearances all over Essex County. Among his appearances, Jones surfaced in Newark’s North Ward at the side of Councilman Anibal Ramos. Special relationship there. Jones also showed up in Irvington, alongside Mayor Tony Vauss, who...
Third recycling facility burns in New Jersey

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A fire at a South Jersey recycling facility Thursday night is the third this week in New Jersey. Thick black smoke filled the sky over American Recycling on Route 50 in the Mays Landing section Hamilton around 8 p.m., closing the road between the Atlantic City Expressway and the 4H grounds, according to Hamilton police.
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
Bankston Welcomes South Ward Showdown with Council

Running to succeed the retiring John Sharpe James in the South Ward Council seat, Pat Council last night received 1,762 votes, or 45.6%, while Terrance Bankston received 683 votes or 17.9%. The fact that neither received 50% plus one in the crowded field now requires them to face each other in a runoff election on June 14th.
$27 beer at Newark, NJ, Airport? Not anymore

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is warning vendors not to jack up prices. After a New York man tweeted about paying more than $27 for a beer at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority announced an audit of pricing policies. The cost included a 10% "COVID-19 Recovery Charge."
23-Year-Old Irvington Man Killed In Newark

A 23-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed this week in Newark, authorities said. Jahque Benbow was found suffering from gunshot wounds when police responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of Grove Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
Thieves make off with bronze St. Michael statue in Trenton

TRENTON – Not even the patron saint of protectors is safe in the capital city, likely victimized by opportunistic scrappers. A bronze statue of St. Michael, called the “Angel of Faith, that has stood for decades at the intersection of Perry and North Warren streets was recently stolen, Mayor Reed Gusciora said.
Baraka’s at-large council slate wins unopposed in Newark

The New Jersey Globe projects that four at-large candidates for Newark City Council – incumbents Carlos Gonzalez, Luis Quintana, and Larry Crump and newcomer Louise Scott-Rountree – have been elected unopposed. All four ran on the slate of Mayor Ras Baraka. Gonzalez and Quintana are both old hands...
