Baraka announces 10 housing projects to be built under Affordable Newark initiative

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO