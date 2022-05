Scientists have taken the first ever image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy, the Milky Way.The picture is not only our first glimpse at the supermassive black hole – known as Sagittarius A* – but also the first direct evidence it actually exists.Scientists have long suspected that our galaxy is the home to such a huge, violent object: stars have been observed to be orbiting around something compact and massive at the centre of the Milky Way. While it appeared to be behaving like a black hole, it was invisible and impossible to confirm.In the new...

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO