A&E: Grammy-winning artists to perform on Westside

Venues west of Portland also host photography exhibits, farcical plays and more, from May 12.

Exhibits

FIRE & ICE — Form, technique and subject are contrasted in this exhibit through May 20. Presented are ceramic works by East Creek Art, depicting flame and ash, and photographs by Don Jacobsen, showing ice formations along the Columbia River Gorge and thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

FACES OF SHERWOOD — A photography exhibition at the Sherwood Center for the Arts by local portrait photographer Stephanie Schmidt is open through May 22. This exhibit features portraits of 14 people who make a difference in the community. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

HABITAT —A touring juried exhibit by Student Art Quilt Associates (SAQA) explores the nature of space, whether physical, virtual or imagined, through May 28. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

ART DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS — Village Gallery of Arts displays a community show benefiting students through May 29. Proceeds from entry fees will fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are continuing their art education. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo — Never Silenced," featuring the work of Indigenous artists, through June 5. Artwork in the exhibit depicts and explores the history of Wyam (Celilo Falls), a sacred ground, gathering place and important fishery for generations destroyed by the construction of The Dalles Dam in 1957. Artists Analee Fuentes and Richard Rowland will speak about cosmology and mythological influences at noon Saturday, May 14. The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and Robert Byland is displayed. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Music

MICHELE VAN KLEEF — Featured in film and television soundtracks, folk rocker Michele Van Kleef performs live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 13. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

THE FIRE — Don't miss the only chance locally until the Highland Games to see this high-energy traditional Scottish band with a distinctly Californian flair, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets $25 at tickettomato.com/event/7440. The venue is not wheelchair accessible. Winona Grange, 8340 S.W. Seneca St. in Tualatin.

MARIACHI GARIBALDI DE JAIME CUÉLLAR — The Grammy Award-winning mariachi ensemble performs live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Tickets from $25 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

AMADEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA — Seamlessly weaving paths from Shostakovich to Beethoven to Ginastera to Brahms, "Origins" encompasses over 300 years of music as an innovative and immersive classical experience, to be performed live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Tickets $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND — Fresh off the No. 1 debut of their new album, "Shine," on the Billboard Blues Chart, this Memphis-based blues band is hitting the stage for a 9 p.m. show Thursday, May 19. Tickets $20 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

CHRISTOPHER WHYTE — Percussionist Christopher Whyte performs solo at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Wine and charcuterie will be available for purchase. Tickets $25 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

JOHN BUNZOW — Roots artist John Bunzow, playing in support of his new album, comes to the Garage Door for a live show from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 21. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

KENNY ENDO — World-class taiko master Kenny Endo performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Tickets from $25 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

JON KIMURA PARKER — One of the world's greatest pianists puts on a no-intermission classical piano recital called "Americana!" from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 2. This is a preview performance presented by Portland Piano International for longer shows on June 4 and June 5 in Portland. Tickets $31 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS AND SONIA DE LOS SANTOS — Mexican songstress Sonia De Los Santos and Grammy Award-winning Americana folk duo Okee Dokee Brothers combine forces for a joyful collaboration that spans the musical traditions of North America, in concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4. This is a family-friendly, bilingual concert program. Tickets from $15 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE NORMAN SYLVESTER BAND — Norman "The Boogie Cat" Sylvester and his band bring their funky blues to The Garages for a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Tickets $17.50 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

BACH TO ROCK — It's a battle of the bands from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 5. No cover charge. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

JACK MCMAHON — Country blues singer-songwriter Jack McMahon performs live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 10. This is a free, all-ages concert. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

NEFTALI RIVERA AND GRUPO BORIKUAS — Audiences will be entertained by this vocal, string and percussion ensemble's blend of music from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Spain, and West Africa, performed live at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. Tickets $16 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/neftali-rivera-grupo-borikuas. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Theater & Dance

SUITE SURRENDER — Mask & Mirror Community Theatre presents "Suite Surrender," a farce by Michael McKeever, directed by Aaron and Lisa Morrow, through May 22. The show, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc., has 7:30 p.m. performances Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. performances Sundays. Tickets from $14 at maskandmirror.com. Rise Church, 10445 S.W. Canterbury Lane in Tigard.

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR —Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) presents "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," an ensemble comedy by Neil Simon, directed by Meghan Daaboul, through May 22. The show is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatrical, with showtimes 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets from $16 at hart-theatre.org. Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre, 185 S.E. Washington St. in Hillsboro.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC — Gallery Theater presents "The Sound of Music," the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, directed by Seth Renne, through May 22. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets from $16 at gallerytheater.org. Gallery Theater, 210 N.E. Ford St. in McMinnville.

CAMELOT — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "Camelot," a legendary musical directed by Dennis Corwin, through June 12. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will be special 7:30 p.m. Wednesday performances May 18 and June 1. Tickets from $25 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

MARGAM: THE DIVINE PATH — Rasika presents "Margam: The Divine Path," an authentic cultural experience with traditional costuming, music and the dance of India, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. The show features 14 dancers led by Guru Jayanthi Raman, along with a live orchestra of professional musicians. Tickets $12 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/rasika. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Community Events & Festivals

PINK! ROSÉ FESTIVAL — Fifteen of the Tualatin Valley's celebrated wineries will pour their latest rosé releases at the inaugural edition of this festival from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Food will be available, too, including wood-fired pizza and street tacos. There will also be live music. Tickets $40, including six tasting tokens and a commemorative wine tumbler, at pinkrosefest.com. Ron Tonkin Field, 4460 N.E. Century Blvd. in Hillsboro.

RANG BARSE — Celebrate the Festival of Colors from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15. There will be Indian food, drinks, music, crafts and games, as well as the traditional shower of dyes, so make sure to wear clothing you don't mind getting colorful. This family-friendly event is organized by Amrapali Boutique, Bollywood Movez, Salon Amrapali and WashCo Rising and sponsored by the Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Cultural Arts Department. Tickets $14 at eventbrite.com/e/rang-barse-or-holi-festival-of-colors-2022-tickets-300328660107 or $15 at the gate. Washington County Fairgrounds Sports Complex, 490 N.E. 28th Ave. in Hillsboro.

SHE FLIES WITH HER OWN WINGS — The Oregon International Air Show celebrates women leading the way in aviation and STEM fields with this special all-female airshow, named for Oregon's state motto, from May 20 to May 22. Events include fireworks after dusk Friday evening, May 20, and performances from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. Tickets from $25 at oregonairshow.com. Hillsboro Airport, 3355 N.E. Cornell Road in Hillsboro.

ETHIOPIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL — Celebrate the proud and ancient culture of Ethiopia at this free, family-friendly festival from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5. There will be a traditional coffee ceremony at 1 p.m. Also featured are vendors, dancers, children's games and activities, and a DJ. Emebet Alemu produces the event with support from the City of Hillsboro. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

