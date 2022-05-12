ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois County, IL

Man wounded after escaping from jail van, exchanging gunfire with police

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MvB2_0fc0JR5h00 A 36-year-old man has been shot and wounded by officers after escaping from a jail transport van in western Indiana and later firing shots from an apartment he ran into, state police said.

Jayme Lopez of Gary fled about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after arriving at the Newton County Jail in Kentland from a jail in Iroquois County, Illinois, police said.

State troopers located Lopez about 1 p.m. at an apartment building in Kentland, northwest of Lafayette. A sheriff's tactical unit was called in and began negotiations with Lopez.

A short time later, shots were fired from the apartment. A tactical unit officer returned fire, striking Lopez who then surrendered, state police said.

Lopez was being treated at a hospital. His condition was not available Wednesday night.

He had been wanted on a warrant out of Newton County.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Comments / 1

Related
WLFI.com

ISP names officer involved in the shooting with an escaped inmate

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have released the name of the officer involved in the shooting of an escaped inmate in Kentland on Wednesday. As we previously reported, 36-year-old Jayme Lopez, of Gary, was being extradited to Newton County on child molesting and rape charges when he escaped deputies.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

After neighbors moved to safety, police arrest Rockville man

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man is in custody after the Terre Haute Police Special Response Team assisted Parke County deputies in a situation Wednesday. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call claiming that a person was shooting in the direction of a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WGN TV

Police: Gary man shot by officer after transport escape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Gary man was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon after allegedly escaping from a jail transport vehicle. Police believe Newton County Jail deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, from the Iroquois County Jail, in Illinois, to the Newton County Jail for an active warrant.
GARY, IN
WGN News

9-year-old killed, 6-year-old wounded in Skokie shooting

SKOKIE, Ill. — A 9-year-old child was killed and a 6-year-old child sustained a graze wound in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 12:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Main Street. Officials said officers located two children with gunshot wounds […]
SKOKIE, IL
WIFR

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LOVES PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Englewood: police

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side. About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Man who died after medical incident at jail identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Hoopeston man who died after he suffered a medical incident at the Iroquois County Jail has been identified. The Iroquois County Coroner says 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at the jail Thursday morning. Solis was wanted on an...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
