Baltimore City Launches Website For Summer Camps, Job Opportunities, Learning Activities & Meal Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders on Thursday promoted the launch of the B’More Summer Information Hub , a resource for opportunities for young people over the summer.

The goal of the website is to provide a destination for families seeking information on summer camps through Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and nonprofits, summer learning activities and job opportunities.

Mayor Brandon Scott said summer is a time of “exploration” and “growth” for local youth, whether that means starting their first job, making new friends, or picking up life skills through programs such as Youthworks , a jobs program for young people.

“It is also a challenging time for many of our youth and families struggling with food insecurity and lack of opportunity,” the mayor said, adding that the Hub will connect families in need with job opportunities and meal assistance programs.

As part of the effort, the city and its partners are offering job opportunities, summer learning activities, spots in summer camps and meal assistance. These opportunities include but are not limited to the following:

About 3,000 spaces in Baltimore City Recreation and Parks-run summer camps

Over 6,500 summer jobs through Youthworks for young people ages 14 to 21

Over two dozen learning opportunities through Baltimore City Public Schools

Over 9,000 spaces in programs funded by the Summer Funding Collaborative

Expanded service through SNAP to feed thousands of local children

“Our young people deserve access to safe, affordable, and engaging opportunities during the summer months,” Scott said.

Alysia Lee, president of the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund, said the organization is “honored to make an investment in older youth who are often overlooked and lack access to out-of-school time enrichment.”

“These young people are close to or in the beginning phases of adulthood and they need to know they still have the support of their city and its institutions,” Lee said.

Besides the new website, the mayor also promoted the launch of B’More Lit, a series of summer events held throughout the city that will feature live performances and free refreshments, among other things. The first event is scheduled for May 28.

To learn more about the offerings available to young people and families this summer, check out the B’More Summer Information Hub.