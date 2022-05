The hole-in-one prize for the Sticky Open will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC. Pictured, George McConnell (left) and Joe Trainor (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

CHAPIN — The Sticky Open Annual Golf Tournament will be held on May 14 at the Timberlake Country Club (222 Timberlake Drive, Chapin) to benefit the Chapin We Care Center.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

The hole-in-one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.