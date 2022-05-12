ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Veteran Twitter Executives Axed Ahead of Musk Takeover

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Ever since agreeing to be sold to Elon Musk for $44 billion, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report's been in a constant state of upheaval — amid rising employee concern over their futures at the company, two of the platform's big leaders have been pushed out.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has, according to an internal memo obtained by the New York Times, asked General Manager of Consumer Kayvon Beykpour and General Manager of Revenue Bruce Falck to leave the company for vague reasons explained as the need to "have the right leaders at the right time."

Unexpected Move

"The truth is that this isn't how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision," Beykpour wrote in a thread on his Twitter account. "Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."

Beykpour joined Twitter in 2015 after it acquired Periscope, a live video app he co-founded. Falck joined Twitter in 2017. He had previously been CEO of Turn.

The Interim General Manager of Consumer Product, Jack Sullivan, will reportedly replace Beykpour who tweeted "congratulations to @jaysullivan...I know Bluebird is in great hands under your leadership."

Beykpour's tweet, in which he said he was interrupting his paternity leave to announce his unexpected departure, sent shockwaves through the community within minutes of it being published in the early afternoon of May 12.

"Kayvon was one of the best things that ever happened to Twitter," Sam Sheffer wrote as others speculated that the Musk-era exodus had already begun. "This is a very bizarre thing to see unfold."

Hiring Freeze

The memo also said that Twitter was freezing all hiring and moving to cut costs. So far, information on what that will look like beyond cutting non-labor costs is sparse.

Such cuts are in line with what is happening at many technology companies that are currently suffering withdrawal symptoms from a pandemic profitability boom.

Facebook parent Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report announced that it would slow down hiring to cut costs and realign its strategy going forward on May 5. Three days later, Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report cited a "seismic shift" in investor sentiment as the reason to significantly slow its hiring.

But while this could merely signal a restructuring for many companies -- job listings are up and unemployment in the tech industry is at 1.3% compared to 3.6% nationwide -- Twitter is different given the huge change that is inevitable as the company goes from public to private.

The memo reportedly did not mention any layoffs of existing positions.

Musk has previously told investors that he wants to grow Twitter's revenue fivefold by 2028. While he said that he plans to do so by cutting executive and board pay, such a big profitability goal also makes large-scale layoffs extremely likely.

In the same week, Musk has also said that he would reverse the Twitter ban on former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Has Apple Stock Peaked?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report may dominate the market for smart phones, but it’s no longer the biggest company in the world by market capitalization. Saudi Arabia’s giant oil company Saudi Aramco took that honor from Apple Wednesday, when Aramco’s market-cap stood at $2.43 trillion, compared to $2.37 trillion for Apple.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Has Advice for Joe Biden Against Inflation

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are the first and second richest people in the world, with a net wealth of $224 billion and $137 billion as of May 13 respectively, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. They fight for this prestigious crown. The two billionaires are also in competition in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Luna Coin Collapse Fuels Social Media Stories of Financial Ruin

The Reddit post did not mince words. "Lost money on luna and ust," it . "what can I do.help me please." The commenter said that "I put some of my money on a crypto protocol called anchor for a safe 20% annual return, and the rest in luna, now my money is a fraction of what it used to be. I don't think ill have enough to pay for next semester let alone finish school."
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
TheStreet

Apple Loses A Major Title

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. These revenues have continued to rise...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Some Good News for Tesla Investors

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report investors and fans may be able to breathe a bit more easily. Since Elon Musk's April 14 announcement of a $44 billion bid for social network Twitter, (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report they've seen the price of Tesla shares wobble. In addition...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Uber Technologies#Twtr#The New York Times#Periscope#Consumer Product
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand in Controversial Disney Copyright Case

Elon Musk is predictably unpredictable. The whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is never where you expect him to be. When a large number of CEOs do everything to avoid being in the spotlight, he embraces them. He is not afraid to provoke controversy by sometimes making thunderous statements, or to take positions that he knows will irritate his detractors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investors are Scared. Is it Time To be Greedy?

The last time increasing interest rates made investors this nervous was in 2018 when the Federal Reserve hiked rates four times between March and December while reducing bonds on its balance sheet. Sound familiar? The Fed’s using the same playbook this year, albeit more aggressively. The Fed has already...
STOCKS
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Musk/Twitter Deal Hits Major Roadblock

Well, he did say that he didn't care about the economics. Last month during a TED appearance, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk said that his bid to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was "not a way to make money." "I don't care...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hard Landing for Pandemic Darling Stocks

The meteoric rise of the pandemic stocks led to investors who found themselves flush with cash as work from home companies benefited. Demand for the stocks rose exponentially, mirroring consumer enthusiasm for products such as Peloton ( (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report), Netflix ( (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report), Roku ( (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report) and Zoom ( (ZOOM) ) as people stayed at home and watched movies, talked to their friends and family members on video calls and exercised at home instead of gyms.
STOCKS
TheStreet

What Is Capital Stock? Definition and Examples

Capital stock represents the total number of shares issued by a company. For a publicly traded company, that is the number of common stock and preferred stock shares issued. Capital stock is referred to as paid-in capital when investors put their money into a company and receive shares in return.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy