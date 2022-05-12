ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Highly regarded OL prospect announces Clemson offer

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

A four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2023 reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday afternoon.

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.)’s Stanton Ramil announced the offer on Twitter.

Ramil (6-7, 310) is ranked as high as the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while he is the No. 19 OT and No. 195 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

In addition to Clemson, Ramil’s list of more than two dozen offers includes schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Clemson defeats Virginia 8-2

Geoffrey Gilbert tossed 6.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to an 8-2 victory over No. 9 Virginia in the first game of a doubleheader at Disharoon Park on Sunday. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, (...)
