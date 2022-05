Louisiana has $2.8 billion in one-time funds in unspent federal aid and in state surplus funds that needs to be utilized for one-time needs. The investments proposed are $500 million to construct a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge; $559 million to upgrade sewer and water systems statewide; $450 million to pay off state debts to FEMA; $550 million to replenish the trust fund that pays jobless claims; $100 million to build a new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles; and millions more for other projects.

