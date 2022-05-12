ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Funeral held for skeleton used as teaching aid since 1952

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

The weary bones of a skeleton used as a teaching aid for biology students over the past 70 years were laid to rest in the German town of Schleiden Wednesday.

That female skeleton’s origin is unknown, but she’d come to be known as Anh Bian by educators and pupils. That name translates to “mysterious peace” in Vietnamese. Before burying Anh Bian, DNA was taken from the skeleton, with hopes that more can be learned about its former owner. It had been used in high school biology classrooms since 1952. A plastic skeleton now serves that purpose.

“We are indeed laying to rest a member of the school community to their grave,” Pastor Oliver Joswig said.

The bones were laid to rest in a small coffin buried in a Protestant cemetery in the western German town near the Belgian border. It’s home to roughly 13,000 people. Anh Bian’s coffin was adorned with symbols from all the world’s major religions.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy