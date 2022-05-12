All American: Homecoming Spinoff Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

Click here to read the full article.

The CW is enrolling at Bringston University for another year. All American: Homecoming has scored a Season 2 renewal at the network, TVLine has learned.

As of May 3, All American: Homecoming is averaging 670,000 total weekly viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 39 and 50 percent from its sire’s lead-in. Out of the 19 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 17 in audience and is among nine shows that trail All American, The Flash and Superman & Lois in the demo.

An offshoot of The CW’s All American football drama, Homecoming centers on Geffri Maya’s Simone Hicks, who moved from California to attend Bringston, an historically Black institution in Atlanta. There, Simone — who has doubled down on pursuing her tennis dreams — and baseball player Damon Sims ( Legacies ‘ Peyton Alex Smith) contend with the high stakes of college sports, all while navigating the highs and lows of unsupervised early adulthood.

And not to worry about the mothership’s future: All American was already renewed for Season 5 in March. New episodes of All American and its Homecoming spinoff air Mondays at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively; their season finales are set for May 23.

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Homecoming ‘s pickup. Are you pleased the show will be returning?