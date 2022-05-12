ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All American: Homecoming Spinoff Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

By Rebecca Iannucci
 3 days ago
The CW is enrolling at Bringston University for another year. All American: Homecoming has scored a Season 2 renewal at the network, TVLine has learned.

As of May 3, All American: Homecoming is averaging 670,000 total weekly viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 39 and 50 percent from its sire’s lead-in. Out of the 19 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 17 in audience and is among nine shows that trail All American, The Flash and Superman & Lois in the demo.

An offshoot of The CW’s All American football drama, Homecoming centers on Geffri Maya’s Simone Hicks, who moved from California to attend Bringston, an historically Black institution in Atlanta. There, Simone — who has doubled down on pursuing her tennis dreams — and baseball player Damon Sims ( Legacies ‘ Peyton Alex Smith) contend with the high stakes of college sports, all while navigating the highs and lows of unsupervised early adulthood.

And not to worry about the mothership’s future: All American was already renewed for Season 5 in March. New episodes of All American and its Homecoming spinoff air Mondays at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively; their season finales are set for May 23.

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Homecoming ‘s pickup. Are you pleased the show will be returning?

Primetimer

The CW Capitalizes on Supernatural Success With Three New Shows

The CW has canceled eight series in recent weeks — including Charmed, Dynasty, and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday — but it's determined to stay in the Supernatural business. All three of the network's new series for Fall 2022 feature members of the Supernatural cast, and one, The Winchesters, is a prequel to the long-running drama, which called The CW home for 15 seasons.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Supernatural and Walker Prequel Spinoffs, Gotham Knights Get Series Orders as CW Shakes Up Slate

Click here to read the full article. Having spent this Thursday morning veritably clearing its shelves (by way of six cancellations, so far!), The CW has ordered to series the prequel spinoffs for Supernatural and Walker, as well as the DC comics-inspired Gotham Knights. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters promised to deliver “the epic, untold love story” of how Sam and Dean’s parents, John (played by The In Between‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary (American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly), first met, “and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love,...
TV SERIES
