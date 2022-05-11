ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

100 Women Who Care Hosts FIRST In-Person Giving Circle

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Sedona News The 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter hosted their first in-person Giving Circle for members on Monday, May 2 at The Elks Club in Sedona.  Members had the opportunity to hear from four past recipients: Verde Valley Caregivers, Manzanita Outreach, Big Brother & Big Sisters, and the Verde Valley Sanctuary and learn how their donations impacted the mission of the organization.

The three nonprofit finalists were Healthy World Sedona represented by Bev Bow; Healing Consciousness Foundation represented by Beth DuPree, MD; and Sedona-Oak Creek Educational Foundation  represented by Jeannette Bill.  Each presented their mission and reasons they should be selected to received the grant money.  Members voted for the nonprofit of their choice, and the Chosen Recipient was the Sedona-Oak Creek Educational Foundation, an organization that provides after school enrichment activities for children kindergarten through fifth grade.

The members then wrote a check directly to the nonprofit.  Those not present will be notified and write their checks.  When all checks are all collected, they will present the Foundation with an estimated $13,000.

Sallyann Navarro, Barbara Quayle, Judy Reichert and Carol Wallen introduced 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapt er in 2020.  Since beginning in October 2020 and completing six Giving Circles, they have donated over $70,000 to worthy nonprofits.  The Chapter now has over 140 members from Sedona and the Verde Valley area.

After the Giving Circle, many members, past recipients, and finalists attended an after-event to celebrate their accomplishments at a new Sedona venue, The Cabin, in uptown Sedona.

Anyone interested in joining the 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter and making an impact in the community, please email Carol Wallen at roycar80@gmail.com for an individual commitment form.

The post 100 Women Who Care Hosts FIRST In-Person Giving Circle appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: May 20-26

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: May 20-26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Kris Neri Presents a Special Workshop for Writers and Readers

Cottonwood News – Kris Neri, award winning author and former owner of The Well Red Coyote bookstore in Sedona, returns to the Verde Valley to present a free workshop for writers, aspiring writers, and readers on Thursday, May 19 at 4:00 pm, at Studio B (Old Town Center for the Arts) in Cottonwood. Neri will [...] The post Kris Neri Presents a Special Workshop for Writers and Readers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio

By Carson Ralston Camp Verde News – Join us on Thursday, May 26th from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio. Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians [...] The post Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Jo B. & Walton Trio appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman Announces Hawaiian Hula, ʻUkulele & Language Classes

Sedona News – Hālau Hula Nāpuaokaleiʻilima, now in its 18th year, announces Kumu Hula (master teacher) Kēhau Chrisman 2022 class schedule in Beginner Hula, Hawaiian ʻUkulele, and Hawaiian (ʻŌlelo) language. This creates an unique opportunity to be immersed in the culture of Hawaiʻi.  Kumu Kehau Chrisman started studying hula in 1983 until she began seriously training in 1993 to become a kumu hula [...] The post Kumu Hula Kēhau Chrisman Announces Hawaiian Hula, ʻUkulele & Language Classes appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Sedona, AZ
Society
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum and DAR Celebrate Armed Forces Day

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum will join with the Sedona chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) to honor veterans and military on Armed Forces Day with a ‘walk of flags’ at the Museum. The flag display will be in place on May 21st, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the [...] The post Sedona Heritage Museum and DAR Celebrate Armed Forces Day appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Blues Dawgs Reunion Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Blues Dawg Reunion Concert on Friday, May 20, at 7:00, at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood. This concert is sponsored by Best Western Cottonwood Inn and Lee Worthen, and kicks off Saturday’s separate Bob Dylan concert, [...] The post Blues Dawgs Reunion Concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, May 12th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. May’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Gary Simpkins, Christy Fisher, Mike McReynolds, [...] The post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hello, Bookstore’ premiere: May 23

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona one-day-only premiere of “Hello, Bookstore” on Monday, May 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore. A landmark in Lenox, [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hello, Bookstore’ premiere: May 23 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Circle#Charity#Women Who Care Hosts#Sedona News#The Elks Club#Verde Valley Caregivers#Manzanita Outreach#Big Brother Big Sisters#Healthy World Sedona#Md#The Chosen Recipient
Sedona.Biz

New designated dispersed camping sites to be implemented west of Sedona

Verde Valley News –Signed by Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt, the West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping and Day-use Areas Decision Memo allows for the first phase of construction to begin immediately. The first part of implementation will begin with construction and installation of information kiosks, signage, and boulder placement to block off user-created roads and campsites, [...] The post New designated dispersed camping sites to be implemented west of Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Celebration at the Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood News – The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert, on Saturday, May 21, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm, at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.  For fourteen years, from 2006 through 2019, this annual celebration of the musical legacy of Bob [...] The post Annual Bob Dylan’s Birthday Celebration at the Old Town Center for the Arts appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

13th Annual Flagstaf Hullabaloo Festival June 4&5

Verde Valley News – On Saturday and Sunday June 4th and 5th the thirteenth annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo presented by Snow Mountain River returns to Wheeler Park in downtown Flagstaff, AZ. Hullabaloo is a community festival and a celebration of summertime. Hullabaloo has been voted “Best Annual Event or Festival” ten times by Arizona Daily Sun [...] The post 13th Annual Flagstaf Hullabaloo Festival June 4&5 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Memorial Day Serivce at Sedona Military Park

Sedona News – Sedona’s SAVCO organization (Sedona Area Veteran & Community Outreach) will conduct the first full Memorial Day service in three years Monday May 30th, 0900-1000 at the Sedona Military Park which is located within the Jack Jameson Memorial Sculpture Park, 25 Northview Rd Sedona AZ. Members of the Civil Air Patrol Verde Valley [...] The post Memorial Day Serivce at Sedona Military Park appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera ‘Lucia Di Lammermoor’ on screen in Sedona May 21

Sedona News – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will continue with Gaetano Donizetti’s “Lucia Di Lammermoor” on Saturday, May 21. There will be one show at 10 a.m. — a [...] The post Met Live Opera ‘Lucia Di Lammermoor’ on screen in Sedona May 21 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: When there is an issue, they engage in problem solving

… I stopped by the Rainbow Trout Farm in Oak Creek Canyon on my way home from Williams to say hi to friends and perhaps get a shot at some Osprey’s as they went for trout dinner from the buffet which is set out for them. An Osprey soon appeared and for more than fifteen [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: When there is an issue, they engage in problem solving appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
WILLIAMS, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Release of the Finding of No Significant Impact for the Wupatki National Monument Backcountry Management Plan / Environmental Assessment

Northern Arizona News – The National Park Service is pleased to announce the availability of the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Wupatki National Monument Backcountry Management Plan/Environmental Assessment (plan/EA). The plan/EA and FONSI are available for viewing online at the monument’s Planning, Environment & Public Comment page: (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WUPA_BMP-EA); https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WUPA_BMP_FONSI).   The FONSI, signed by [...] The post Release of the Finding of No Significant Impact for the Wupatki National Monument Backcountry Management Plan / Environmental Assessment appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater

Sedona News – Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater on May 22, 7 to 8 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local [...] The post Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Both And

By Amaya Gayle Gregory The writing that comes through me is puzzling at times. If feels like it is all over the board — definitely not a linear progression. Would be so much cleaner if it was .  I used to watch the ones who claimed to have found it and observing their calm presence, [...] The post Both And appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Sanctuary Introduces New Executive Director

Sedona News – The Verde Valley Sanctuary Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jessye Johnson has taken the helm as the organization’s Executive Director. Jessye has a rich history of serving children, families, and survivors of domestic and sexual violence as a seasoned nonprofit leader with deep roots in Arizona. Jessye has over [...] The post Verde Valley Sanctuary Introduces New Executive Director appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Red Rose Art Show At Stagecoach Country Roadhouse This Mother’s Day Weekend

Sedona News – This Mother’s Day Weekend enjoy great shopping and dining at the Red Rose Art Show and Stagecoach Country Roadhouse.  This event is sponsored by the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group the newest restaurant to West Sedona known as the Stagecoach Country Roadhouse located at 1405 West Highway 89A.   Beautiful patio dining on [...] The post Red Rose Art Show At Stagecoach Country Roadhouse This Mother’s Day Weekend appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Grocery Grab Winner: Verde Valley Sanctuary

Sedona News – The Rotary Club of Sedona Village held the 3rd annual Grocery Grab shopping spree on Saturday, April 23 at Clark’s Market. The Rotary Club of Sedona Village members sold tickets to friends, neighbors, and supporters for one month leading up to the shopping spree. The winner was chosen at the annual plant [...] The post Grocery Grab Winner: Verde Valley Sanctuary appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
205
Followers
861
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy