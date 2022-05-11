Sedona News – The 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter hosted their first in-person Giving Circle for members on Monday, May 2 at The Elks Club in Sedona. Members had the opportunity to hear from four past recipients: Verde Valley Caregivers, Manzanita Outreach, Big Brother & Big Sisters, and the Verde Valley Sanctuary and learn how their donations impacted the mission of the organization.

The three nonprofit finalists were Healthy World Sedona represented by Bev Bow; Healing Consciousness Foundation represented by Beth DuPree, MD; and Sedona-Oak Creek Educational Foundation represented by Jeannette Bill. Each presented their mission and reasons they should be selected to received the grant money. Members voted for the nonprofit of their choice, and the Chosen Recipient was the Sedona-Oak Creek Educational Foundation, an organization that provides after school enrichment activities for children kindergarten through fifth grade.

The members then wrote a check directly to the nonprofit. Those not present will be notified and write their checks. When all checks are all collected, they will present the Foundation with an estimated $13,000.

Sallyann Navarro, Barbara Quayle, Judy Reichert and Carol Wallen introduced 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapt er in 2020. Since beginning in October 2020 and completing six Giving Circles, they have donated over $70,000 to worthy nonprofits. The Chapter now has over 140 members from Sedona and the Verde Valley area.

After the Giving Circle, many members, past recipients, and finalists attended an after-event to celebrate their accomplishments at a new Sedona venue, The Cabin, in uptown Sedona.

Anyone interested in joining the 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter and making an impact in the community, please email Carol Wallen at roycar80@gmail.com for an individual commitment form.

The post 100 Women Who Care Hosts FIRST In-Person Giving Circle appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .