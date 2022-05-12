Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Confronts Woman At Club With Husband Lenny Hochstein; Lenny Denies Claims They Are Splitting Up

Lisa Hochstein may have a $120k smile but the Real Housewives of Miami star likely wasn’t using it a recent outing in Miami. Last season on RHOM , Lisa candidly revealed that husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein had an emotional affair while they were briefly separated . She stated in a confessional, “We almost got a divorce, and it was devastating. During this separation, Lenny had this emotional affair with some $2 hoe.” But according to Lisa, Lenny “came groveling back, and it was the best decision of his life.”

Now Page Six is reporting that the two are rumored to be on the rocks again. Of course, none of this is confirmed. But a source claims that Lenny was out partying at the Miami club Gala with model Katharina Mazepa . Lisa and RHOM costar Larsa Pippen showed up around 1 AM and that’s when the trouble started. A witness claimed, “They were all there, and they did have words.” They added, “A drink was thrown.”

Another source said backed up the claim and shared, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami this weekend.” Supposedly, Lenny walked in with his “new girlfriend” and “ Lisa got in her face and yelled at her.” Too bad for us, the source said the dramatic scene wasn’t caught by RHOM cameras.

Someone close to Lisa shared with Page Six that she was “shocked by what she saw” and is “trying to explore what’s next and best for her and her kids.” They noted that Lisa and Lenny were “trying to work things out,” but things have “spiraled” after this weekend.

Lenny responded to the claims via email with a succinct, “Not true. Nice try though.” Lisa and her rep haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Regardless, rumors are swirling on social media that the pair is headed for a split. The fan account Queens of Bravo recently shared a blind item about the couple. The post read, “Looks like the # RHOP isn’t the only one dealing with an on-camera divorce . I’m hearing this longtime # RHOM marriage is over and he’s already been seen with someone new. And yes, it will been talked about.”

Lisa , who has 2 kids with Lenny , previously talked about how they worked through their marital issues Lenny “emotionally cheated.” Said Lisa, “It’s been challenging because we’re putting ourselves out there for public scrutiny and opinions. You open up your lives so much that people almost want a piece of it.” She concluded, “And it’s made us stronger because we’re a success story. We’ve been together so long. We’ve overcome so much in the public eye and behind closed doors. And here we are, still standing strong and living a great life.”

