ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Confronts Woman At Club With Husband Lenny Hochstein; Lenny Denies Claims They Are Splitting Up

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdi2g_0fc0ALrW00

Lisa Hochstein may have a $120k smile but the Real Housewives of Miami star likely wasn’t using it a recent outing in Miami. Last season on RHOM , Lisa candidly revealed that husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein had an emotional affair while they were briefly separated . She stated in a confessional, “We almost got a divorce, and it was devastating. During this separation, Lenny had this emotional affair with some $2 hoe.” But according to Lisa, Lenny “came groveling back, and it was the best decision of his life.”

Now Page Six is reporting that the two are rumored to be on the rocks again. Of course, none of this is confirmed. But a source claims that Lenny was out partying at the Miami club Gala with model Katharina Mazepa . Lisa and RHOM costar Larsa Pippen showed up around 1 AM and that’s when the trouble started. A witness claimed, “They were all there, and they did have words.” They added, “A drink was thrown.”

Another source said backed up the claim and shared, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami this weekend.” Supposedly, Lenny walked in with his “new girlfriend” and “ Lisa got in her face and yelled at her.” Too bad for us, the source said the dramatic scene wasn’t caught by RHOM cameras.

Someone close to Lisa shared with Page Six that she was “shocked by what she saw” and is “trying to explore what’s next and best for her and her kids.” They noted that Lisa and Lenny were “trying to work things out,” but things have “spiraled” after this weekend.

Lenny responded to the claims via email with a succinct, “Not true. Nice try though.” Lisa and her rep haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Regardless, rumors are swirling on social media that the pair is headed for a split. The fan account Queens of Bravo recently shared a blind item about the couple. The post read, “Looks like the # RHOP isn’t the only one dealing with an on-camera divorce . I’m hearing this longtime # RHOM marriage is over and he’s already been seen with someone new. And yes, it will been talked about.”

Lisa , who has 2 kids with Lenny , previously talked about how they worked through their marital issues Lenny “emotionally cheated.” Said Lisa, “It’s been challenging because we’re putting ourselves out there for public scrutiny and opinions. You open up your lives so much that people almost want a piece of it.” She concluded, “And it’s made us stronger because we’re a success story. We’ve been together so long. We’ve overcome so much in the public eye and behind closed doors. And here we are, still standing strong and living a great life.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LENNY AND LISA ARE BREAKING UP? DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS STORYLINE ON THE NEXT SEASON OF RHOM?

[Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living]

The post Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Confronts Woman At Club With Husband Lenny Hochstein; Lenny Denies Claims They Are Splitting Up appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 5

Monica Ullarich
23h ago

Why are they both out separately at 1 am? They should be home with their sleeping children.

Reply
4
Related
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Former Fiance Steve Lodge Getting Married For The Fourth Time

Woohoo or womp womp? Vicki Gunvalson knew it was coming. But it had to hurt nonetheless. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star was blindsided when former fiance Steve Lodge got engaged. Less than 3 months after they broke up, mind you. The new lady in Steve’s life is elementary school teacher Janis Carlson. […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Former Fiance Steve Lodge Getting Married For The Fourth Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Splits From Husband

Ashley Darby has split from husband Michael Darby after almost eight years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 33, confirmed she and Michael, 62, were separating after "almost 8 magical years" on Instagram, adding to Bravo's Daily Dish in a statement that she and her estranged husband "will always love and respect each other" despite the end of their relationship.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confronts Woman At Club
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Compares Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas To Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers

Unfortunately for Teresa Giudice, the overwhelming consensus about her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas is not good. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has defended him all season from her castmates. But it’s not just her RHONJ cast members who are concerned for her. As reported by Heavy, Tamra Judge took to an episode of […] The post Tamra Judge Compares Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas To Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Slams Erika Jayne’s Intelligence In Wake Of Garcelle Beauvais Book Drama

As the great RuPaul would say, “Reading is fundamental.” And Lisa Vanderpump seems to agree. Despite not being a housewife with a vested interest anymore, Lisa has clearly seen the fighting between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais on social media. It’s certainly garnered a lot of attention. And it will surely drive fans to tune […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Slams Erika Jayne’s Intelligence In Wake Of Garcelle Beauvais Book Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I loved Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1. And based on the recently released trailer, I have a feeling I’m going to love season 2. Because of the marital status of the housewives cast for the series, it has officially been named Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Catchy! The cast includes former Real […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party

Teresa Giudice and her loyalty clause in friendship is central to the Real Housewives of New Jersey. It’s started many fights and ended many friendships. And that loyalty was put to the test when it came to who Tre would invite to her engagement party. Teresa announced her engagement to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October […] The post Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Slams Rumors That Kathy Hilton Called Her Assistant A Homophobic Slur; Says “Untruths Need To Be Squashed”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sounds like it will be overflowing with drama. Even more surprising is that Kyle Richards’ goofy and breezy sister, Kathy Hilton, is at the center of it all. I loved Kathy last season lugging her box fan around and chugging Red Bull in the middle of the […] The post Sutton Stracke Slams Rumors That Kathy Hilton Called Her Assistant A Homophobic Slur; Says “Untruths Need To Be Squashed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Is blood thicker than water? That saying is really being put to the test on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (again). The new season already promises tons of drama. And thanks to the trailer, it looks like famous sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton might be on the outs again. In one tense clip, Lisa […] The post Kathy Hilton Regrets Talking About Sister Kyle Richards On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Alleges That Bravo Went Back On A Deal With Her After She Called Out Andy Cohen And The Network For Racism

The bombs keep dropping. NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo shocked the reality tv world with her allegations of racism. In the suit, she claims that “NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” NeNe is alleging that her Real Housewives […] The post NeNe Leakes Alleges That Bravo Went Back On A Deal With Her After She Called Out Andy Cohen And The Network For Racism appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy