The Endgame Cancelled at NBC

It’s the end for The Endgame : NBC has cancelled the cat-and-mouse thriller after just one season, TVLine has learned.

The network also cancelled the sitcoms Mr. Mayor and Kenan on Thursday, while renewing the comedies American Auto , Young Rock and Grand Crew .

The Endgame as of May 1 was averaging 3.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), drawing a bigger audience but smaller demo number than time slot predecessor Ordinary Joe (which enjoyed a stronger lead-in in The Voice ). Out of the 14 dramas NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 13 in the demo and 12th in audience (only besting Joe and the Canadian import Transplant ).

The May 2 finale, which now serves as the series ender, concluded with a major cliffhanger. In the episode, FBI agent Val (played by Ryan Michelle Bathé) learned that Elena (Morena Baccarin) lied about Sergey (Costa Ronin) being dead. Meanwhile, Elena’s hubby and Owen (Kamal Angelo Bolden) escaped prison, but Val tracked them down. However, Elena crashed the meetup, and after holding Val and Owen at gunpoint, Elena and Sergey took off, reuniting with their daughter.

Val and Owen were left behind unscathed to embrace… and have a difficult conversation about the fact that Owen kept secret from his wife that he was working undercover for the CIA. An upset Val circled the empty quarters that used to hold Elena when she spotted a loose thread on her hanging blue gown. Pulling on it, Val uncovered a map within the dress, presumably to nesting doll locations.

Then Val received a surprising call from Elena. Lady Belok was not happy about Elena and Sergey taking off with some of her gold, so she kidnapped their daughter and blew up their vehicle with Sergey in it. “I need your help,” a distraught Elena declared to Val in the episode’s final seconds. (Check out TVLine’s Q&A with Bathé for her thoughts on that ending and Owen’s big secret.)

