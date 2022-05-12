ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B Positive Cancelled at CBS

By Ryan Schwartz
 3 days ago
There’s no putting a positive spin on this one. CBS has cancelled B Positive after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

B Positive ‘s sophomore run averaged 5.7 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), steady in audience but down two tenths in the demo from its Season 1 tallies. Out of the seven sitcoms CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 6 in audience and ties for No. 5 in the demo.

Whereas Season 1 of the multi-camera sitcom was about Thomas Middleditch’s Drew, a man in need of a kidney, and Annaleigh Ashford’s Gina, his unlikely donor, Season 2 followed up the successful transplant with a financial windfall for Gina, steering her life — and in turn the series — in a very new direction. A complete overhaul came in Episode 3, when Gina took over Valley Hills and the series introduced a new Ensemble of a Certain Age, including Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen and Jim Beaver.

In the Season 2 finale , which aired March 10, Gina at last realized that she wants to pursue a relationship with Drew. Alas, when she ran out to the parking lot to confront the man she loves, he’d already driven off in his camper van, having decided to spend the next few months in Alaska to put some space between them. And though the senior residents had decided to stay put at Valley Hills rather than jump ship for Golden Horizons, it quickly became apparent that that decision was out of their hands. It would be up to their children (and their wallets) to make those choices for them — especially with Golden Horizons offering such deep discounts in an effort knock Gina’s retirement home out of business.

“There is the hope for a Season 3 exploring a genuine relationship between Gina and Drew,” executive producer Chuck Lorre told TVLine at the time. “There are [still going to be] life-and-death issues that are inevitable among the residents of Valley Hills… and we also have built in this ongoing, cutthroat competition with Golden Horizons.”

While B Positive won’t be back for the 2022-23 season, CBS previously handed renewals to fellow sitcoms Bob Hearts Abishola (for Season 4), Ghosts (for Season 2) and The Neighborhood (for Season 5, new showrunner TBA ). Young Sheldon , currently in Season 5, was previously renewed through Season 7.

The cancellation caps B Positive ‘s run at 34 episodes.

TVLine’s handy Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect B Positive ‘s fate. Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.

Comments / 31

Jackie Schwander
3d ago

So sorry they cancelled B positive and United States of Al both were great shows I hope another network picks them up

Reply
36
Michael Wilson
2d ago

CBS decided not to be funny anymore going to depress Americans with more fake ridicules drama shows. What was it East New York and California fire? Oh boy more shows about nothing people care about. CBS keeps disappointing and fading into American history.

Reply(1)
9
BjB
2d ago

Guess I’ll be looking for different networks.You get used to a new show and then they turn around and cancel it.

Reply(1)
18
