ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Young Rock, Grand Crew Renewed

By Dave Nemetz and Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

NBC is restocking its comedy shelves: Young Rock has been renewed for a third season, and freshman comedy Grand Crew has been renewed as well, TVLine has learned.

Young Rock hops across decades to tell wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s autobiographical origin story when he was just “Dewey,” from growing up in a strong and resilient family to playing football at the University of Miami to starting a career in professional wrestling. Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu star as Johnson in different stages of his youth. Plus, the real Dwayne Johnson plays a version of himself while he runs for president in the 2032 election.

In its second season, Young Rock has struggled to stay above the 2 million viewer mark (in Live+Same Day ratings). Yet as part of NBC’s thinnest sitcom slate in recent years, it delivers the second-best audience (trailing only American Auto ), and NBC touts it as the network’s top-rated comedy in the key 18-49 demo.

Grand Crew stars Echo Kellum ( Arrow ), Nicole Byer ( Nailed It! ), Justin Cunningham ( When They See Us ), Aaron Jennings ( The Magicians ) and Carl Tart ( The Good Place ) as a quintet of Black friends who are looking for a new place to hang out and end up at a local wine bar. Kellum and Byer play siblings Noah and Nicky, with Cunningham as “the married friend” Wyatt and Jennings and Tart as roommates Anthony and Sherm.

Crew ‘s 10-episode freshman run averaged shy of 2 million total weekly viewers, along with a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in). Out of all the scripted programs NBC has aired this TV season, it drew the smallest audience and only tops the Canadian medical drama Transplant in the demo.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. It’s been a busy day for NBC: The network has also renewed American Auto for Season 2, while cancelling comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor and freshman drama The Endgame .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Reacts to Reboot's Surprise Cancellation

Click here to read the full article. “All good things must come to an end,” titular Magnum P.I. star Jay Hernandez shared Friday on Twitter in the wake of his CBS drama’s somewhat unexpected cancellation. As we reported Thursday, the network axed the reboot after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will function as a series finale. “We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” Hernandez’ Twitter statement continued. “It’s all love. Until next time.” Meanwhile, Perdita Weeks (who played Higgins) shared...
TV SERIES
TVLine

George Lopez Sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez Lands Series Order at NBC

Click here to read the full article. George Lopez is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to Lopez vs. Lopez, a new sitcom starring the comedian, TVLine has learned. Lopez stars opposite his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez in “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between,” per the official description. Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively (American Housewife) lead the supporting cast, with Laci Mosley (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Kiran Deol (Sunnyside) in recurring roles. Debby Wolfe (One Day at a Time) and Bruce...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Mr. Mayor and Kenan Cancelled at NBC

Click here to read the full article. Mr. Mayor just lost its bid for reelection. And Kenan has had its last laugh. NBC on Thursday cancelled both sitcoms after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. Meanwhile, as also reported on Thursday, NBC pulled the plug on The Endgame after one season, and renewed American Auto, Young Rock and Grand Crew. In its second season, Mr. Mayor has shed nearly half of its already minuscule numbers, averaging just 2.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — and its May 3 episode hit series lows in both measures. The May 17 season finale...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Echo Kellum
Person
Uli Latukefu
TVLine

Our Kind of People Cancelled at Fox

Click here to read the full article. Our Kind of People‘s finale ended with a cliffhanger, but fans won’t get to find out if Leah lives or dies — Fox has pulled the plug on the sexy and soapy drama. Created by former mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist and executive-produced by Empire’s Lee Daniels, Our Kind of People spotlighted the Black, rich and fabulous who call the Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard home. Chicago Med alum Yaya DaCosta starred as Angela, an ambitious but kind social climber and single mother who came to the Bluffs to find out the identity of her...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Naomi Cancelled at The CW

Click here to read the full article. Superhero drama Naomi has lost its fight with fate. The CW offering has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has learned. Despite a promising launch — the show’s January debut ranked as The CW’s third-most watched season premiere of the 2021-22 season — its audience has since fallen by more than 40 percent. That said, its audience still tied for No. 5 among all CW dramas. The May 10 season finale will now serve as a series finale as well. Starring The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall, Naomi followed a cool, confident and previously bespectacled Black teenager as she came...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Endgame Cancelled at NBC

Click here to read the full article. It’s the end for The Endgame: NBC has cancelled the cat-and-mouse thriller after just one season, TVLine has learned. The network also cancelled the sitcoms Mr. Mayor and Kenan on Thursday, while renewing the comedies American Auto, Young Rock and Grand Crew. The Endgame as of May 1 was averaging 3.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), drawing a bigger audience but smaller demo number than time slot predecessor Ordinary Joe (which enjoyed a stronger lead-in in The Voice). Out of the 14 dramas NBC has aired this TV...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Nbc#Streaming Tv#Grand Crew Renewed#The University Of Miami#American Auto
TVLine

American Auto Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. American Auto still has plenty of gas left in the tank, having secured a Season 2 renewal at NBC, TVLine has confirmed. American Auto’s 10-episode freshman run averaged 2.7 million total weekly viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the five sitcoms NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in audience and ties Young Rock for the highest demo rating. According to our sister site Deadline, Season 2 will span 13 episodes instead of 10. Hailing from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, American Auto follows the employees at Detroit’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

La Brea Season 2 Adds Series Regulars

Click here to read the full article. With production now underway on Season 2, again in Australia, NBC’s La Brea has confirmed the promotion of two actors to series regular status. As reported by our sister site Deadline, both Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore have been upped to seres regular for Season 2, in the respective roles of Paara and Ella. Paara (seen in photo above) is the tribe leader who was at first wary of the latest strangers to fall through the “light” into their primeval world and approach her people’s fort. But as Eve, Levi and the others —...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

ABC Renews Big Sky, The Wonder Years, A Million Little Things, Plus 2 Others

Click here to read the full article. Bucking this week’s cancellation trend, ABC on Friday renewed all five of its remaining scripted bubble shows. For those keeping track at home, that includes dramas Big Sky (for Season 3) and A Million Little Things (for Season 5), as well as comedies The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3) and The Wonder Years (for Season 2). TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect all five pickups. The Conners this season is averaging 4.8 million total weekly viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 14 and 27...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Norm Macdonald Taped a Final Netflix Special as He Quietly Battled Cancer, 'Just in Case Things Went South'

Click here to read the full article. The late Norm Macdonald will deliver one final stand-up comedy set to the world, having taped a run-through of new material prior to his September 2021 passing. During the summer of 2020, Macdonald recorded himself in his living room, doing an hour’s worth of material, before undergoing a procedure to treat the acute leukemia that he quietly lived with for nine years. “His test results were not good, so during the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

L.A. Law Revival DOA at ABC

Click here to read the full article. ABC has given L.A. Law the (elevator) shaft, opting not to order a potential revival of the legal drama to series, TVLine has learned. The continuation, which initially scored a pilot order last October, would have been set once again at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which had reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases,” according to the official synopsis. Blair Underwood (as Jonathan Rollins) and Corbin Bernsen (as Arnie Becker) were among the original series alumni slated to return, alongside new cast members Toks...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Camila Cabello Joins The Voice for Season 22, Replacing Kelly Clarkson

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello is joining NBC’s The Voice for Season 22, the multiplatinum recording artist announced Sunday afternoon on TikTok. TVLine can confirm that Cabello will serve as a full-time coach alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. She thus replaces Kelly Clarkson, who is stepping away from the singing competition for the first time since she became a coach back in Season 14. Cabello previously served as an advisor during Season 21, for Team Legend. Airing just a singular cycle this TV season, The Voice last fall averaged 8.2 million total weekly viewers and a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How We Roll Cancelled at CBS

Click here to read the full article. Pete Holmes has struck out — and not in a good way. CBS has cancelled bowling comedy How We Roll after a single season, TVLine has learned. How We Roll this season is averaging 4.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Among the seven sitcoms that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks last in both measures. Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Thursday Ratings: Big Sky Eyes Lows as Renewal Decision Looms

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Thursday dramas all hit or matched series lows, while CBS’ Young Sheldon and NBC’s SVU led the night. ABC’s Station 19 this week drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, marking series lows…. Grey’s (3.5 mil/0.5, read recap) hit and tied series lows… and “bubble” drama Big Sky slipped to lows of 2.1 mil/02. ahead of next week’s finale. Over on NBC, Law & Order (3.7 mil/0.4) and SVU (4.4 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped. CBS’ Young Sheldon (6.6...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy