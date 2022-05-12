Young Rock, Grand Crew Renewed

Click here to read the full article.

NBC is restocking its comedy shelves: Young Rock has been renewed for a third season, and freshman comedy Grand Crew has been renewed as well, TVLine has learned.

Young Rock hops across decades to tell wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s autobiographical origin story when he was just “Dewey,” from growing up in a strong and resilient family to playing football at the University of Miami to starting a career in professional wrestling. Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu star as Johnson in different stages of his youth. Plus, the real Dwayne Johnson plays a version of himself while he runs for president in the 2032 election.

In its second season, Young Rock has struggled to stay above the 2 million viewer mark (in Live+Same Day ratings). Yet as part of NBC’s thinnest sitcom slate in recent years, it delivers the second-best audience (trailing only American Auto ), and NBC touts it as the network’s top-rated comedy in the key 18-49 demo.

Grand Crew stars Echo Kellum ( Arrow ), Nicole Byer ( Nailed It! ), Justin Cunningham ( When They See Us ), Aaron Jennings ( The Magicians ) and Carl Tart ( The Good Place ) as a quintet of Black friends who are looking for a new place to hang out and end up at a local wine bar. Kellum and Byer play siblings Noah and Nicky, with Cunningham as “the married friend” Wyatt and Jennings and Tart as roommates Anthony and Sherm.

Crew ‘s 10-episode freshman run averaged shy of 2 million total weekly viewers, along with a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in). Out of all the scripted programs NBC has aired this TV season, it drew the smallest audience and only tops the Canadian medical drama Transplant in the demo.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. It’s been a busy day for NBC: The network has also renewed American Auto for Season 2, while cancelling comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor and freshman drama The Endgame .