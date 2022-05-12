ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Mayor and Kenan Cancelled at NBC

By Dave Nemetz and Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago
Mr. Mayor just lost its bid for reelection. And Kenan has had its last laugh.

NBC on Thursday cancelled both sitcoms after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed .

Meanwhile, as also reported on Thursday, NBC pulled the plug on The Endgame after one season, and renewed American Auto , Young Rock and Grand Crew .

In its second season, Mr. Mayor has shed nearly half of its already minuscule numbers, averaging just 2.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — and its May 3 episode hit series lows in both measures. The May 17 season finale will now serve as a series finale as well.

Danson starred as wealthy business tycoon Neil Bremer, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles on a lark and wins, thrusting him into a world of bureaucratic red tape and political gridlock. Holly Hunter costarred as his idealistic deputy mayor Arpi Meskimen, who knows local government from her 30 years on the city council.

Kenan ‘s 10-episode sophomore run — which aired in January two episodes at a time, ostensibly to get it all out ahead of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage — averaged 2.1 million total weekly viewers and a 0.35 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down sharply from its freshman numbers (2.9 mil/0.6). Out of the five sitcoms NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks last in the demo and outdraws only the just-renewed Grand Crew .

In development for nearly two-and-a-half years before making its February 2021 debut, Kenan followed the life of busy single dad Kenan Williams (played by SNL vet Thompson), who juggles a high-profile job as host of an Atlanta morning show. He’s also raising two pre-teen daughters – the too-smart Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly, unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane).

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

