How Researchers Are Getting Patients To Properly Dispose Of Unused Opioids

Mailed opioid disposal kits led to 60 percent of patients who had leftover opioid pain pills properly disposing of them after surgeries, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Just 43 percent of patients in this study who didn't receive the kits disposed of their opioids, but when compared to national studies, the mailed kit group in this research appeared to double or even triple the previously seen rates of safe disposal. Pointing to a potentially effective method for cutting down on a source of illicit opioids, this study was published today in JAMA Network Open.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO