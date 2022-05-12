ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida man loses life savings in ‘SIM swap’ phone scheme

By Shannon Behnken, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pF78_0fc09J5o00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Dan Clark says his future changed in an instant as his life savings of more than $700,000 vanished.

“My phone said, ‘No service, SIM card.’ And I didn’t even know what a SIM card was,” Clark said.

By the time he found out, it was too late. His phone number had been transferred to a crook’s device, and Clark’s accounts, including his proceeds in investments in cryptocurrency, were wiped out.

“I lost everything in a matter of a few hours,” he said. “Life’s work, a few hours.”

Clark quickly learned he was a victim of a SIM swap, a sophisticated scheme the FBI warns is sweeping the country. In 2021, the FBI received 1,611 SIM swapping complaints representing $68 million in losses to consumers.

The FBI explains that crooks trick mobile carriers to transfer your SIM, basically your phone number, to a device they control — either by impersonating you or, in some cases, paying off a phone carrier employee.

The FBI has warned of criminals gaining control of cell phone SIM cards from unknowing victims and stealing their personal information, including bank account and financial app details.

These scams netted criminals $68 million in 2021 alone, the FBI said, and it received more than 1,611 complaints. Compare that to $12 million in losses in 2018 to 2020.

Man loses $82K in fake car sale; BBB warns of other scams

The FBI is urging the public to be aware of suspicious emails and not to advertise investments in cryptocurrency or other financial assets.

“Once the SIM is swapped, the victim’s calls, texts and other data are diverted to the criminal’s device,” the FBI said. “This access allows criminals to send ‘Forgot Password’ or ‘Account Recovery’ requests to the victim’s email and other online accounts associated with the victim’s mobile telephone number.

Clark’s case is currently under investigation by the FBI. T-Mobile confirms his SIM was swapped numerous times — even after he regained access to his phone and asked for an alert on his account to stop swaps.

T-Mobile has not responded to requests for comment from WFLA.

Clark is still hopeful he’ll get his money back. In the meantime, he wants to warn you.

“I want to protect other people from this. It’s a crazy world that we live in. It’s a very fast-paced world that we live in, a very fast-paced electronic world. And like I said, $1,600 cases last year to $68 million, and I am a statistic of that.”

The FBI recommends individuals take the following precautions:

  • Do not advertise information about financial assets, including ownership or investment of cryptocurrency, on social media websites and forums.
  • Do not provide your mobile number account information over the phone to representatives that request your account password or pin. Verify the call by dialing the customer service line of your mobile carrier.
  • Avoid posting personal information online, such as mobile phone number, address, or other personal identifying information.
  • Use a variation of unique passwords to access online accounts.
  • Be aware of any changes in SMS-based connectivity.
  • Use strong multi-factor authentication methods such as biometrics, physical security tokens, or standalone authentication applications to access online accounts.
  • Do not store passwords, usernames, or other information for easy login on mobile device applications.

You can report information concerning any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency or your local FBI field office . You can also report activity to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bear sought after attack on NJ woman heading to check mail

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by a black bear as she walked down a New Jersey road to check her mail. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lafayette Township. Officials said […]
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone was following him or wanted to hurt him,” Candida Almanzar, Cedeno’s mother, told PIX11 News. The worried […]
IRVINGTON, NJ
PIX11

Turnstile jumper punches cop in the face in Bronx subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— An NYPD officer was assaulted while trying to remove a turnstile jumper from a subway station in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said. Cops stopped the alleged offender in the Gun Hill Road station at around 4:25 p.m., and instead of arresting the individual, decided to kick the person out of the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robbers zip-tie Queens store worker, steal thousands in merch

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Robbers zip-tied a worker at a Queens store after holding him at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, police said. The robbery happened at a store on Grand Avenue in Ridgewood at 1:28 p.m. Saturday. One of three robbers can be seen on surveillance video pulling out […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
PIX11

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The gunman who killed 10 people Saturday in a mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets location was live-streaming on the internet, authorities said in a press conference. Live-streaming service Twitch has confirmed the shooter used the service to broadcast the incident. Twitch sent the following to News 4: We […]
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Police fatally shoot man who fired airsoft gun at officer in Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officers shot and killed a man who allegedly fired an airsoft pistol at a detective’s head in the Bronx Friday evening, officials said. The man was killed near Hunts Point and Seneca avenues around 7 p.m., police said. According to the preliminary NYPD investigation, the suspect was involved […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man falls to his death from rooftop balcony in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—A man died after he fell off a balcony on the top floor of a Manhattan building late Saturday night, authorities said. Police found the man, believed to be in his 30s, unresponsive and unconscious outside of a building on East 89th Street and Third Avenue at around 11:43 p.m., according to an […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Clark
PIX11

Driver charged after fatally striking pedestrian, 62, in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—A 62-year-old woman died after she was struck by a van in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said. The victim, Tian-Rong Lin, was crossing the street on Seward Avenue in Castle Hill when she was hit at around 11 a.m., police said. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New York parents warned of baby formula scams amid shortage

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection warned parents in New York of scams amid a baby formula shortage. According to the Division, parents need to be aware of individuals using the baby formula shortages to scam those desperate for products. These scams are often rooted in online sales […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Fbi#Sim#Fraud#Wfla#Bbb
PIX11

Woman caught with 9 boxes of ammunition at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Long Island woman claimed she accidentally brought the wrong bag when she was caught with nine boxes of ammunition in her carry-on bag at JFK International Airport, authorities said. TSA officers at an airport checkpoint stopped a Hicksville woman from carrying nearly 400 bullets onto her flight on May 10. […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Gov. Hochul demands responsibility from social media companies after Buffalo shooting was live-streamed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul called out social media companies in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, saying the platform providers must be more vigilant in monitoring hateful content. “Mark my words: we’ll be aggressive in our pursuit of anyone who subscribes to the ideals professed by other white supremacists, and […]
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Child injured after ceiling collapses in the Bronx: FDNY

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A child was injured after a part of a ceiling fell on the minor in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. Officials responded to the emergency call at East 167th Street at 10:41 a.m. after a part of the ceiling came down on the child, said an FDNY spokesman. The child was rushed […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting that killed a man and injured two others in the Bronx in April, the NYPD announced Friday. Ariel Martinez, a 23-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Martinez was allegedly one of two people […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police investigating possible anti-Jewish hate crime

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who assaulted another man — who was dressed in traditional Jewish attire. The suspect reportedly demanded that the victim make a statement regarding Palestine before the attack. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was approached by the stranger about 2:06 p.m. Tuesday while he was standing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect nabbed in knifepoint rape in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy