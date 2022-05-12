Why You Need To Caulk Your Toilet
I’ve been a handyman for over 25 years and have seen and repaired the damage done by a toilet that has been caulked to the floor. The leak maybe small but over time it will become a huge problem that will go unnoticed until it is to late. Not only will the flooring be ruined but the subfloor and even the joists will need to be replaced. The caulk will also basically glue the toilet to the floor, so if you have a vinyl floor removing the toilet for repair or replacement will most likely ruin the flooring. Also relying on the caulk to stabilize the toilet is a poor idea as the caulk is flexible and will still allow it to move. Just say no to caulking the toilet to the floor
NEVER caulk a toilet on anything above the ground floor!! I have personally seen three large people fall through the floor after sitting on a toilet that had been leaking unnoticed because of caulk.if you install a toilet properly you never need caulk.
Caulk it so if the wax ring goes bad you won't find out until you find the water damage in the floor.
