Why You Need To Caulk Your Toilet

Genuine leather furniture is an investment—and should be treated as such. According to Jesse Johnstone, the president of Fibrenew, this includes giving your leather sofa regular cleaning and conditioning treatments. "These cleaners and protectors are best used on full-finish leather, which is leather with a topcoat," he says. "If your leather looks and feels 'raw', it likely doesn't have a topcoat—so it's best to contact a professional for cleaning assistance." If your sofa is finished, however, you can spruce it up yourself. Ahead, you'll find everything you need to know about cleaning your leather sofa.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO