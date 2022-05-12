ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Why You Need To Caulk Your Toilet

By Zachary McCarthy
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering whether or not you should caulk your toilet to the floor? While there is some debate on the issue, there are clear benefits you should know...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 60

steve
2d ago

I’ve been a handyman for over 25 years and have seen and repaired the damage done by a toilet that has been caulked to the floor. The leak maybe small but over time it will become a huge problem that will go unnoticed until it is to late. Not only will the flooring be ruined but the subfloor and even the joists will need to be replaced. The caulk will also basically glue the toilet to the floor, so if you have a vinyl floor removing the toilet for repair or replacement will most likely ruin the flooring. Also relying on the caulk to stabilize the toilet is a poor idea as the caulk is flexible and will still allow it to move. Just say no to caulking the toilet to the floor

Reply(33)
41
Ben Haskell
2d ago

NEVER caulk a toilet on anything above the ground floor!! I have personally seen three large people fall through the floor after sitting on a toilet that had been leaking unnoticed because of caulk.if you install a toilet properly you never need caulk.

Reply(2)
17
fj _X
2d ago

Caulk it so if the wax ring goes bad you won't find out until you find the water damage in the floor.

Reply(3)
17
Related
marthastewart.com

How to Clean a Leather Couch to Make It Soft, Supple, and Spotless

Genuine leather furniture is an investment—and should be treated as such. According to Jesse Johnstone, the president of Fibrenew, this includes giving your leather sofa regular cleaning and conditioning treatments. "These cleaners and protectors are best used on full-finish leather, which is leather with a topcoat," he says. "If your leather looks and feels 'raw', it likely doesn't have a topcoat—so it's best to contact a professional for cleaning assistance." If your sofa is finished, however, you can spruce it up yourself. Ahead, you'll find everything you need to know about cleaning your leather sofa.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Vila
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caulk#Padding#Family Handyman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy