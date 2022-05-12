NVIDIA GeForce NOW Gets Evil Dead: The Game and many others on day one

An underrated option when looking at a main screen in 2022 is one of the best home projectors. It'll give you options on screen size that can safely eclipse those that TV offers and are perfect for those who have always fancied a home cinema experience. After all, and as good as they are, there's only so much the top gaming TVs and monitors can offer - particularly before getting crazy expensive. One of the best projectors will get you enjoying your favorite films and games large enough to truly get immersed in them, while also offering the ability to host unparalleled movie, sports, or game nights where everyone can actually see. If that sound's like it's for you, then it might be time to embrace the world of the best projectors for gaming, film, and TV.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO