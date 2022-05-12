ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Gets Evil Dead: The Game and many others on day one

Excited to face down the hordes of Deadites and finally put the Kandarian demon to rest in Evil Dead: The Game? You can get right in on the action with NVIDIA GeForce NOW as the game streaming platform is getting the new title right alongside the launch on PC and...

