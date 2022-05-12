ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Too many first-class degrees awarded in England, regulator says

By Richard Adams Education editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkmIc_0fc08zgl00
University graduates toss caps into the air at graduation ceremony, Warwick Photograph: Stuart Black/Alamy

Universities in England have been for rebuked for awarding “excessive” numbers of first-class degrees during the pandemic, with ministers and regulators accusing the sector of undermining its own reputation.

The Office for Students (OfS) published analysis claiming that more than half of first-class degrees awarded in 2021 could not be explained by “observable factors” such as prior results or social background of students.

Susan Lapworth, the OfS’s interim chief executive, said: “Unmerited grade inflation is bad for students, graduates and employers, and damages the reputation of English higher education.”

Related: Complaints over Covid disruption rose in 2021, student watchdog says

Michelle Donelan, the universities minister for England, said universities should respond in the same way as A-level and GCSE exams and restore pre-pandemic award levels by next year.

“Unjustifiable increases in the proportion of top degrees being awarded threaten to undermine the value of UK degrees,” Donelan said. “We expect the OfS to challenge registered providers with an excessive proportion of top degrees being awarded.”

The OfS said nearly 38% of undergraduates in England were awarded a first in 2020-21, more than double the 16% awarded firsts a decade earlier, and above the 29% awarded before the pandemic.

But the OfS’s analysis also looked at “unexplained” firsts, defined as awards that “cannot be statistically accounted for by changes in the characteristics of the graduating cohort” for each university.

The Royal Academy of Music was accused of awarding the highest proportion of “unexplained” firsts among the 80% of students awarded firsts last year. Among mainstream universities, Bradford had 41% of its firsts classed as unexplained by the OfS’s statisticians, while Queen Mary University London (QMUL) had 37% unexplained.

A spokesperson for QMUL said it was ranked by the Sutton Trust as top in the country for social mobility. “We are proud to open the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed at a Russell Group university,” they said. “We are equally proud of our successful world-leading work in reducing the attainment gap between white and BAME students, which has resulted in our degree outcomes becoming a true reflection of our students’ abilities.”

Steve West, the vice-chancellor of UWE Bristol and president of the Universities UK group, said the OfS also “rightly” wanted students not to be limited in what grades they could achieve. “We believe the OfS must be careful not to assume that students with lower entry grades, typically from more disadvantaged backgrounds, cannot achieve first-class degrees,” West said.

Related: Pens down: England’s exams regulator exploring online A-levels and GCSEs

Ofqual, England’s exam regulator, has also announced that students taking A-levels and GCSEs in the future will benefit from questions that are simpler and avoid references that could confuse and disadvantage candidates.

The regulator has been concerned that pupils may be unfairly hampered by a middle-class bias in the language used in questions, such as a 2017 GCSE maths paper that described a theatre where “each person had a seat in the circle or had a seat in the stalls”. Candidates were asked to calculate how many of the 2,600 seats were occupied, but pupils would need to understand that circle and stalls are in different sections to answer correctly.

In 2019, examiners for a GCSE German modern languages paper said some students struggled when asked to describe the advantages and disadvantages of a skiing holiday.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Jo Saxton, Ofqual’s chief regulator, said: “This isn’t about making exams and assessments easier but about breaking down the barriers that stop young people achieving their true potential and making sure that exams actually test the things they are designed to test.”

The new regulations include a commitment to clear and consistent layout, to aid candidates with special needs or disabilities.

A spokesperson for the Autism Education Trust said: “This is a positive step towards creating a more inclusive education system that recognises that adjustments must be made to support the needs of all autistic children and young people to reach their potential and receive a fair chance to demonstrate their skills and abilities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Patients made 4.7million trips to A&E because they couldn't get advice or treatment from their GP, UK’s health watchdog suggests

Up to 4.7 million visits to hospital accident and emergency units in the past year may have been due to people being unable to see their GP, an official study suggests. Research by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found almost one in five A&E patients surveyed had resorted to emergency departments because they couldn’t get advice or treatment elsewhere.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Donelan
BBC

NHS prescription charges in England to be frozen

NHS prescription charges in England are to be frozen for the first time in 12 years, the government has confirmed. Single prescription charges, which the Department of Health said would normally rise "in line with inflation", will remain at £9.35 until next year. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said freezing...
HEALTH
The Independent

White private schoolboys ‘are disadvantaged group due to culture war’ Cambridge academic claims

White boys from top private schools are the “disadvantaged candidates” when applying to Oxbridge as their traits get targeted in culture wars, a Cambridge academic has said. David Abulafia, a British historian, claimed their characteristics were being used to “justify injustice” as peers from state schools take top university places instead. Oxford University says its intake from UK state schools stood at just over 68 per cent in 2021 - up from 58 per cent in 2017.Meanwhile Cambridge University says around 69 per cent of its undergraduates came from state schools in 2020 compared to 31 per cent from...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
BBC

Hundreds spot 'spectacular' fireball across England

Hundreds of sightings of a "bright green" fireball have been reported across England and Wales. The UK Network Fireball Alliance (UKFA) said the large fireball was observed over the UK at 23:39 BST on Wednesday and some people heard a sonic boom. There were posts of social media sightings in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Autistic Children#Uk#Warwick Photograph#The Office For Students#Ofs#Covid
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
BBC

From India to UK: An immigrant's snapshots from 1950s

A new exhibition in the UK explores the lives of South Asian immigrants in 1950s Coventry through the work of India-born photographer "Masterji". Maganbhai Patel, popularly known as "Masterji", spent years documenting the lives of South Asian immigrants in Coventry in the West Midlands in England. He was a well-known...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Historic England releases picture map

An online map showing pictures of visits made by the Queen has been launched for her Platinum Jubilee. Historic England said its map highlighted some of the "significant places" the Queen had visited both before and during her 70-year reign. Duncan Wilson, Historic England's chief executive, said he hoped the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
BBC

Brexit: London 'did not prioritise NI solutions'

It is hard to dispute the idea that London did not prioritise finding a solution to the Brexit problems facing Northern Ireland, a former top Stormont civil servant has said. The UK instead used those issues as "tactical considerations" in the "bigger game", said Dr Andrew McCormick. He is the...
U.K.
The Guardian

Former Oxford college dean and senior cleric to leave Church of England

A senior cleric who fought an epic three-and-a-half-year battle over efforts to oust him as head of Christ Church, Oxford, has announced he is quitting the Church of England. Martyn Percy, the dean of Christ Church Cathedral as well as head of one of Oxford’s most venerable colleges, left his position last month after reaching a settlement involving a substantial payoff.
WORLD
Daily Mail

What cutbacks? Foreign Secretary Liz Truss faces a Whitehall row over purchase of £20million New York 'partyhouse' for British diplomats

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is at the centre of a Whitehall row over the purchase of a £20 million 'party house' in New York for British diplomats. A leaked memo seen by The Mail on Sunday states that Ms Truss is 'very supportive' of plans to buy the freehold on a 19th Century townhouse from Guy Wildenstein, an art dealer who is facing trial for a £500 million tax fraud in France.
U.K.
BBC

Pregnant nurse says Nottingham doctor invaded her privacy

A pregnant nurse has accused a health trust of sweeping an information breach under the carpet, after her doctor ex-boyfriend accessed her medical records. Tanya Sunrise, 38, said she felt her privacy had been violated by the consultant at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. Miss Sunrise has now moved...
U.K.
BBC

Voters in Stoke call for PM to deliver on levelling up

Voters in Stoke-on-Trent have called on the government to deliver on levelling up pledges as the cabinet met in the city. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Middleport Pottery for a cabinet meeting with Michael Gove. "We are ministers representing the whole of the United Kingdom," said Levelling Up Secretary Mr...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy