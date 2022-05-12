Women With A Purpose 2022 Annual Luncheon in Oxford

Oxford, AL - David’s Violets is a southern film about a family coping with the loss of their father two years after his death. His three adopted children return home to visit their mother who is on the verge of moving on. With the siblings, some avoid the grief, others can’t move along fast enough. This film was shot on Main Street in Oxford as well as in Fuji Japanese Cuisine Restaurant. Many of the participants from the actors, director, producer, co-writer, and production designer are from Calhoun County. Alex McFry and Megan Wise met at JSU were they graduated and then went on to study in Florida before moving to Los Angeles.

