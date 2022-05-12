Women With A Purpose 2022 Annual Luncheon in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 Women With A Purpose will meet at the Oxford Civic Center from 10:40 pm to 3:00 pm. Women With a Purpose is a certified 501 (c) (3) that was created to service girls and women of the local community. The organization’s original programs and events all begin with engaging the local community first; those that are impacted or have the power to impact the most. Focusing on three areas with the community they serve.
Comments / 0