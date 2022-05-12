ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women With A Purpose 2022 Annual Luncheon in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 Women With A Purpose will meet at the Oxford Civic Center from 10:40 pm to 3:00 pm. Women With a Purpose is a certified 501 (c) (3) that was created to service girls and women of the local community. The organization’s original programs and events all begin with engaging the local community first; those that are impacted or have the power to impact the most. Focusing on three areas with the community they serve.

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & […]
Today We Honor all Those Men and Women That Gave the Ultimate Sacrifice

Calhoun County, AL – Today is the National Peace Officers Memorial Day and starts the official National Police Week. The National Peace Officers Memorial Day was first proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The National Police Memorial in Washington, DC has a total of 22,611 names of fallen officers through the recorded history in the United States policing. Each name is a reminder that a man or woman chose a career to protect our communities and was taken from us while doing their job.
Brewpub Summer Series Launch

Anniston, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm started the Coldwater Concert Series. Located at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 you can get fresh food, cold drinks and some great music. Ask for more details on the Coldwater Concert Series when you stop in. Make plans to be there May 20th […]
County Commission Recognize 4H Accomplishments 5/12/2022

Special Presentation (Extension Office) Courtney Robinson (L) and Crystal McPherson (R) Dr. David West spoke to introduce Crystal McPherson. Mrs. McPherson presented Courtney Robinson with the 4H Scholarship – Mrs. McPherson explained that they have had a lot of 4H activity this year. Courtney has received the Alabama 4H Foundation Scholarship. She will be going to Calhoun Community College with a degree in physical therapy . She also wanted to say how proud they were of Courtney.
Movie Film Produced and Shot in Oxford

Oxford, AL - David’s Violets is a southern film about a family coping with the loss of their father two years after his death. His three adopted children return home to visit their mother who is on the verge of moving on. With the siblings, some avoid the grief, others can’t move along fast enough. This film was shot on Main Street in Oxford as well as in Fuji Japanese Cuisine Restaurant. Many of the participants from the actors, director, producer, co-writer, and production designer are from Calhoun County. Alex McFry and Megan Wise met at JSU were they graduated and then went on to study in Florida before moving to Los Angeles.
Jacksonville Gospelfest Fun for the Soul and Family

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm join in a musical event at the Jacksonville Community Center – 501 Alexandria Rd. SW, Jacksonville, Alabama. There will be food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, and live Christian music all day. There will also be a kids area with games, inflatables, and more. This is an excellent family or church outing.
Teen Anime Club

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm the teen anime club at Jacksonville Public Library. Teens (12-18), join us May 20th for Teen Anime Club! We are watching “Your Lie in April.” Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet […]
Return of: The Locked Band

Anniston, AL – On Friday, May 20, 2022 The Locked Band is live at 10:00 pm at 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Text 256.419.8698 to reserve your seating. Seating will go fast!
Bug Basics in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Come bug out on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Anniston Museums and Gardens from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Delve into the land of the unseen and learn about the tiny critters that run the world. Join hobby entomologists and AM&G staff members Cecilia Johnson and Makaila Carpenter as they demonstrate insect capturing and […]
Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
Controversy in Calera over fee for field day activities

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – A GoFundMe to help raise money for kids to go to field day in Calera is causing quite the controversy on social media. Students were asked to pay to partake in some activities, potentially leaving some kids out of the fun. The community is upset over a GoFundMe created for Calera […]
Terrapin Creek Float Trip

Piedmont, AL – Float away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. This event is organized by the Anniston Outdoor Association. It will launch at the Terrapin Outdoor Center. This will be a 4 to 5 hour float trip on the scenic Terrapin Creek led by Belle Hamiter, Anona Aderholt, and Linda Gunnoe. Terrapin […]
360-degree interactive photo shows stunning view of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Facebook account reposted a 360-degree interactive photo of the downtown Huntsville area Tuesday afternoon. The original post came from photographer Marty Sellers who shared a link with WAFF that showed a higher definition version. The City of Huntsville posted the picture...
Jacksonville Police Create Path for Community Feedback

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has announced they will be using a new feature to help them better serve the community. When a Jacksonville resident, business, or visitor is in need of a police report they will also receive a follow up email with a short survey. The department issued the following statement on their Facebook page:
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

