ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of student who went missing in 1980 call murder ruling ‘justice’

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MakgX_0fc08eOk00

The parents of an art student who went missing in 1980 said their daughter has “got justice” after a coroner ruled her death was murder 42 years later.

Jessie Earl’s body was found in undergrowth at Beachy Head , near Eastbourne , East Sussex , in 1989 – nine years after she vanished from her nearby bedsit.

The 22-year-old’s remains were found in an area of dense thicket with no belongings or clothes apart from her bra, which was tied in a knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eH6pH_0fc08eOk00

East Sussex assistant coroner James Healy-Pratt ruled on Thursday that her death was unlawful killing by murder.

He also described Sussex Police’s 1989 investigation as “flawed” and said the Earl family had been “victims of a substantial injustice”.

The inquest conclusion comes after a second inquest into the 22-year-old’s death at Eastbourne Town Hall, which began on Tuesday.

It comes decades after a 1989 inquest into Ms Earl’s death recorded an open verdict following the police inquiry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrTJG_0fc08eOk00

In 2000, Sussex Police reopened the case under the name Operation Silk and concluded that Ms Earl was murdered, but no-one has been arrested.

In December last year, the High Court ruled there should be an order quashing the original inquest and that a fresh one should be held.

Her parents, John and Valerie Earl – who are in their 90s, told PA news agency that the inquest’s conclusion was “the most important day”.

Asked how they were feeling about, Mrs Earl said: “Elated, definitely very pleased.”

“Yes, slightly exhausted,” Mr Earl added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WHUV_0fc08eOk00

“It’s a terrific statement from the coroner that’s covered every single point that we’ve been worrying about for 30-odd years.

“Every single point – he’s left nothing behind and he’s cleared absolutely everything that’s on our minds.

“So it’s a terrific result and the fact that we now have a finding of unlawful killing instead of what’s on the present death certificate, which is unknown causes of death, for us this is a triumph because it means that Jessie has got justice out of this.

“It’s been a very long road,” he added.

Mrs Earl added: “It’s the most important day really, if we hadn’t had today then we would have just gone on with that death certificate in the draw and I would have ranted about it forever.”

Mr Earl said: “We had the verdict we wanted and it’s more than just the verdict, it’s everything surrounding it, all the comments he made were wonderful.

On what emerged during the inquest about the police investigation, Mrs Earl said they were “surprised” by the extent of what they weren’t told.

She said: “It’s been quite illuminating in the fact that when we went into the investigation we were quite young and naive and I really believed everything I was told particularly by the police who were in charge and all good.

“Looking back now I realise there were so many awful things that happened.”

Asked if they felt the police had been held to account over their handling of the case, Mr Earl: “Not really no. I think they’ve got to do it themselves.

“I’d like to see the police investigating this themselves, not he crime but their attitudes towards it from the beginning.”

Describing what their daughter was like, Mrs Earl said she was “a bit eccentric”, “an original”, “terrific” and “wonderful”.

On what’s next, Mrs Earl said: “It must be closure”, but added: “I can’t help feeling it’s not the end.”

She said the inquest conclusion can “go into the family folder and our grandchildren will be able to see what happened to her aunt.

“I think this is probably as far as it will go unless somebody comes up. I think this last three days has probably been as much as we can cope with.”

“Whoever it is, there’s somebody still out there,” Mr Earl added.

It comes after Mr Healy-Pratt concluded on Thursday that the scientific cause of death is “unascertained”, but he will record the conclusion that Ms Earl was murdered.

He said: “I’m satisfied on the evidence that Jessie was murdered, that she was killed by a third party perpetrator who intended to kill her.”

He went on to say that the 1989 Sussex Police investigation was, by the force’s own admission, “flawed from the start” as the senior investigating officer “discounted the possibility that Jessie was murdered from the beginning”.

Comments / 4

QueSeraSera
3d ago

Those poor parents, waiting for 42 years for something they already knew in their heart to be true, that their daughter was murdered! Now if they can find who did it maybe they can get full closure, if there is such a thing when you lose a child to murder.

Reply
10
Phyllis Jardine
1d ago

Hi, your daughter is around you guys. We as humans can not die........we leave the body .......we are spirits the body just help us to see one another. Talk to daughter .

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Beachy Head#Bedsit#Sussex Police#Operation Silk#The High Court#Pa News Agency
Daily Mail

Met Police officers’ son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men in drug-drive crash is spared jail for having £1,000 stash of cannabis at family's £1m home

A son of two Met police officers who was previously involved in a crash that killed two men while he was drug-driving was spared jail today after he was caught with stash of cannabis. Max Coopey, 20, from Ascot, Berkshire, stood before District Judge Samuel Goozee at Reading Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Body of missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen standing on the side of a road in Mexico in haunting photo is found in water tank

Authorities discovered Thursday night the lifeless body of a missing 18-year-old girl inside a water tank located on an abandoned property near a motel in northeastern Mexico. Debanhi Escobar mysteriously disappeared after going out to party - against her mother's wishes - with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: Fugitive showed ‘no remorse’ over partner’s death in Evansville, police say

The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with car chase, a crash, and and a fatality on Monday. Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led into a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White, the corrections officer. During a press conference on Tuesday, police revealed that they found a trove of weapons inside the couple’s car, as well as $29,000 in cash. According to officials, the couple planned to have a shootout with police, but were...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Speedy justice! Wild moment a teenager leaps from the dock and sprints out of court after being told he's going to jail - as guards and lawyers give chase

A teenager who was told he would be carted off to jail jumped the dock and tried to make a daring escape from the courtroom. CCTV footage shows the 19-year-old man leap over the barrier at the Northern Territory Supreme Court and sprint past guards who were ushering him through a side door where he would be taken to prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy