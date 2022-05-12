ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoena McCarthy as probe into secret documents at Mar-a-Lago begins

By Oliver O'Connell,Shweta Sharma,Andrew Naughtie and Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuJa2_0fc08Bzn00

On Capitol Hill, the January 6 riot committee investigating the 2021 attack has issued subpoenas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers who are close allies of Donald Trump : Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama. Each was given the opportunity to voluntarily give evidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of at the national archives at the end of his term.

Elsewhere, Republican reps Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after taking different votes on an aid package to Ukraine, with the former accusing the latter of angling for a spot on the Russia Today network.

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline GOP senators are demanding anti-abortion protesters be arrested for demonstrating outside justices’ homes. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have called for them to be hauled off by the authorities, both citing a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Capitol Hill#House#Gop#The Department Of Justice#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin likely to have lost third of his invasion force, says MoD

Vladimir Putin may have lost a third of his troops that have invaded Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.In its latest assessment, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia’s campaign in separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has “lost momentum” and was now “significantly behind schedule”.It also said: “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness.“Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine.”At a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, foreign secretary Liz Truss said it was...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy