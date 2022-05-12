A recent traffic stop in Summers County led to a drug-related arrest. According to the criminal complaint, two officers conducted a traffic stop in the Talcott area on Monday, May 9, due to the vehicle owner being wanted in by parole. The criminal complaint states that officers spoke with the passenger and owner of the vehicle, Charlie Kristina Garten, 32, of Pence Springs, and gained permission to search said vehicle. While searching, officers found two clear bags containing a powder substance. According to the officer's notes in the criminal complaint, officers believe the substance to be fentanyl heroin. Additionally, Garten allegedly removed a clear container with more of the powder substance. An additional red bag containing a rock substance officers believe to be methamphetamine was located. Following the vehicle search, the criminal complaint states that officers drove Garten to her residence and gained consent to search the home. During the investigation, officers allegedly found a black safe containing a large amount of a powder substance believed to be fentanyl, digital scales and small baggies. After the search, officers transported Garten to the Hinton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, where she was read her Miranda rights, according to the criminal complaint. At that time, Garten allegedly told the officer that she had been distributing fentanyl in the Summers County area. Garten is residing in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond as of the time of writing.

The post A traffic stop leads to drug related arrest appeared first on The Hinton News .