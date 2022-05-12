ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s prison marriage bid is ‘inconceivable’ – Raab

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URFR0_0fc05oph00

Serial killer Levi Bellfield’s request to get married in prison is “inconceivable” unless serious safeguarding concerns are addressed, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while he is serving two whole life sentences for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler , The Sun first reported.

Mr Raab on Thursday suggested the prison nuptials are unlikely to happen because the 53-year-old is a “dangerous serial killer” and poses a risk to his fiancée.

When asked what powers he has to stop the wedding, Mr Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, criticised the Human Rights Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2YzZ_0fc05oph00

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “The Human Rights Act puts all sorts of obstacles in our way in that regard, which is I think one more reason why we are introducing a Bill of Rights to add a bit more common sense.

“What I can tell you is it is inconceivable that the prison or the Ministry of Justice would authorise that marriage unless the very significant concerns about the safeguarding were addressed; we’ve asked for a risk assessment in relation to that.

“Clearly, we’re dealing with a dangerous serial killer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rObz_0fc05oph00

Mr Raab said it is “very difficult to see” how the safeguarding concerns could be overcome.

The Government outlined its plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a new Bill of Rights in Tuesday’s Queen’s speech.

Former bouncer and wheel-clamper Bellfield’s bid to wed is “exactly the kind of case” which shows the new legislation is needed, Mr Raab said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Pf1I_0fc05oph00

He added: “We need written down in UK law a clear set of rights. They shouldn’t be trumped by elastic interpretations of human rights.”

Bellfield got down on one knee to propose to his visiting bride-to-be in front of prison staff at HMP Frankland in County Durham, The Sun reported.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed Bellfield is engaged and said: “An application (to get married) has been received and is being considered in the usual way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MX3bD_0fc05oph00

The bid is not thought to be at an advanced stage, with the killer needing the prison governor’s permission to marry at the category A men’s prison, it is understood.

Bellfield was given a whole life term for murdering Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, and murdering Ms Delagrange, 22, and trying to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly, who was snatched from the street walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

He was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five killers including triple murderer who smothered his baby have jail terms reviewed by judges

Five notorious killers including Sarah Everard’s murderer and a father who smothered his own baby daughter are having their sentences reviewed by senior judges. The cases heard on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal included Ms Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens and Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Triple killer Jordan Monaghan and double murder Ian Stewart are also having their jail terms looked at again. The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges concluded today, with a decision due at a later date.He said: “We propose to take time to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yorkshire Ripper ‘introduced serial killer Levi Bellfield to his fiancée’ who insists he’s ‘not a monster’

Serial killer Levi Bellfield was reportedly introduced to his fiancée by the Yorkshire Ripper.The convict has applied for permission to marry a woman while serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and schoolgirl Milly Dowler.He and Peter Sutcliffe are said to have become friends after they were imprisoned on the same wing at HMP Frankland.Sutcliffe was friends with the woman, in her 40s, and Bellfield asked to be put in touch with her after spotting her picture while helping tidy his friend’s cell, according to The Sun.The 53-year-old is said to have sent the woman gifts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Almost seven in 10 women at scandal-plagued prison forced to leave without stable housing, inspectors find

Almost seven in 10 women at a scandal-plagued prison are being placed at risk of homelessness due to being forced to leave jail without safe and stable housing to go to, inspectors have found.A damning report into HMP Bronzefield, a private prison, warned issues with female prisoners not being properly supported for their release are compounded by an “ongoing staff shortage” in the jail.HM Inspectorate of Prisons’ report into Bronzefield, Europe’s largest women’s jail, comes after a newborn baby recently died after her mother gave birth alone in a cell at the prison.Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, said: “Without stable, safe accommodation many...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Bellfield
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Milly Dowler killer requests permission to marry in prison

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while he is serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news, that the proposed prison nuptials “beggars belief”.He added: “Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his.”The Sun said he is engaged to a female visitor and got down on one knee to propose in front...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Prison#Uk#Sun#The Ministry Of Justice
The Independent

Doctors to test whether 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute is dead

Specialists will next week carry out a test to try to establish whether a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home is dead, hospital bosses say.A High Court judge concluded late on Friday that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests after a doctor told her that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told that specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought it “highly likely” the youngster was dead.A...
HEALTH
BBC

Serial rapist branded a danger to women jailed for 10 years

A serial rapist was labelled a "danger to women" as he was jailed for 10 years for a series of attacks.. Sean Hartley, 34, had admitted three rapes of three women, a series of assaults and domestic abuse in Moray and Highland over more than 15 years. His first and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy