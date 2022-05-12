Chloe Bailey Exudes High-Fashion in Floral Print Maxi Dress and Towering Platform Heels for Allure’s Melanin Edit Issue

Click here to read the full article.

Chloe Bailey is Allure’s June/July cover star. The multi-hyphenate phenom brought an eclectic sartorial sense to Allure’s Melanin Edit issue. In the magazine, Bailey poses in several different looks complete with metallics, bold colors and towering statement heels .

On the actual cover, the elder half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle wore a House of Aama maxi dress. The form-fitting flesh toned garment has a unique printed on the chest and red flower design throughout and on the sleeves. Bailey’s signature locs were pinned up into a 70’s mushroom woven hairstyle. In true fashion form, she took things up a notch with red platform heels. The height defying silhouette had cutouts along the instep, an oversized buckle closure and a thick, stacked curved heel.

The R&B songstress continued to bring her fashion A-game in a full purple ensemble. Another photo shows Bailey posing with a dog in the knit outfit, which consisted of a bandeau top, a soft neck warmer and a high-waist midi skirt. She rounded out her look with gold glimmering makeup and Chanel snood and earrings.

Lastly, Bailey stands under an enormous orange umbrella and a Dries Van Noten coat, top,and pants. She put her own flair and edge on the look by topping things off with multi-colored socks and platform sandals from Acne Studios. The double-strap sandals had a chunky wooden sole.

Along with the high-fashion moments, the rising star also spoke to program director and writer Joan Morgan about her upcoming solo album, being unapologetic about her on-stage persona, and her journey to body positivity.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt,” Bailey explained.

