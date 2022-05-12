ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Chloe Bailey Exudes High-Fashion in Floral Print Maxi Dress and Towering Platform Heels for Allure’s Melanin Edit Issue

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Chloe Bailey is Allure’s June/July cover star. The multi-hyphenate phenom brought an eclectic sartorial sense to Allure’s Melanin Edit issue. In the magazine, Bailey poses in several different looks complete with metallics, bold colors and towering statement heels .

On the actual cover, the elder half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle wore a House of Aama maxi dress. The form-fitting flesh toned garment has a unique printed on the chest and red flower design throughout and on the sleeves. Bailey’s signature locs were pinned up into a 70’s mushroom woven hairstyle. In true fashion form, she took things up a notch with red platform heels. The height defying silhouette had cutouts along the instep, an oversized buckle closure and a thick, stacked curved heel.

The R&B songstress continued to bring her fashion A-game in a full purple ensemble. Another photo shows Bailey posing with a dog in the knit outfit, which consisted of a bandeau top, a soft neck warmer and a high-waist midi skirt. She rounded out her look with gold glimmering makeup and Chanel snood and earrings.

Lastly, Bailey stands under an enormous orange umbrella and a Dries Van Noten coat, top,and pants. She put her own flair and edge on the look by topping things off with multi-colored socks and platform sandals from Acne Studios. The double-strap sandals had a chunky wooden sole.

Along with the high-fashion moments, the rising star also spoke to program director and writer Joan Morgan about her upcoming solo album, being unapologetic about her on-stage persona, and her journey to body positivity.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt,” Bailey explained.

Flip through the gallery to see Bailey’s style evolution through the years.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Goes Retro in Plunging Art Deco Dress & Metallic Heels at Robin Hood Charity Gala

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Sanchez channeled 1920s style aesthetics for a recent celebrity charity gala in New York City, which she attended with billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos. While you may be thinking the 52-year-old Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor went flapper-chic for the event given the era-specific descriptor, Sanchez actually channeled another styling cue from the era — art deco design. The event in question was a fundraising gala for the nonprofit Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization. Sanchez attended the May 9 event with Bezos and her 21-year-old son Nikko Gonzalez and his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Cardi B Masters Her Tennis Grunt With Normani In Lavender Skirt & Sneakers for ‘Cardi Tries’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B traded her signature stilettos for a pair of tennis shoes in the newest episode of “Cardi Tries.” The series follows the Grammy Award-winning rapper and her friends as they try their hands at new skills. After testing her survival skills, stepping into the ballet studio, officiating a wedding, and giving her husband, Offset, a tattoo, Cardi B invited her friend and “Wild Side” collaborator Normani onto the show to play tennis...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Mel B Brings Back Scary Spice in Risky Cutout Jumpsuit, Wild Leopard Prints & Soaring Platform Heels at The MEN of Pride Manchester Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mel B made quite the statement at The Men of Pride Manchester Awards on Tuesday night. In partnership with TSB, the star-studded event honored the regions unsung heroes and celebrated those that have done extraordinary things. The former “Spice Girls” member had all eyes on her as she stepped onto the red carpet in a risky black jumpsuit. The one-piece garment included a plunging cutout at the center and had a slight flare...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Fuzzy Slides With Ashlee Simpson & Their Mother Tina

Click here to read the full article. Jessica and Ashlee Simpson celebrated their mother in different shades of blue white and red. The sisters looked pretty in patterns for an Instagram Mother’s Day post. Jessica smiled for the camera wearing an oversized blue short-sleeved top that featured a white floral pattern with dark beige detailing as well as black stripes at the seams. Though her footwear was not completely visible, the 37-year-old appeared to be wearing a pair of furry leopard slides. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) Ashlee sat on the other side of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Morgan
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
James Corden
Person
Chloe Bailey
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Does Gluteal Dance Workout in Sleek Bralette, Leggings & Versatile Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez geared up for a workout on Thursday with a little motivation from her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In a video shared on her Instagram page, the caption of the post reads,”I thought missing my workout because of zoom calls was a good excuse. Then @jeffbezos decides we have time to work out. (Yes I felt attacked) @wesokerson I’m going to be sore tomorrow.” < The media personality added a motivational...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Millie Bobby Brown Just Wore a Fierce Purple Look on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Rocking a fun purple look, Millie Bobby Brown made a fashionable appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night. The “Stranger Things” star went monochromatic, sporting a sparkly violet off-the-shoulder top featuring feathered trimming and shiny lavender leggings from Raisa Vanessa. As for footwear, the 18-year-old added some height to her frame with a pair of black patent leather sandals featuring an ultra chunky platform base and a soaring high heel. Wearing her blonde tresses up in a chic ponytail, she also showed off diamond and pearl earrings. The British actress was also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Wore a Chic Tweed Dress & Combat Boots for the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show

Click here to read the full article. The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 show saw plenty of famous faces step out to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s new designs in San Diego, Calif., on May 12. Everyone from Miranda Kerr and Maude Apatow to Emma Roberts and brand ambassador Chloë Grace Moretz flocked to the front row for the golden hour show. Model on the rise Natalia Bryant was also on hand at the star-studded event. The daughter of late legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram yesterday to share some snaps of her Louis Vuitton look, as well...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Footwear News

Rowan Blanchard Is So Y2K in Sheer Camisole and Boot-Cut Jeans for Steve Madden’s NYC Party

Click here to read the full article. Steve Madden brought out a stylish groups of stars this week in New York. The designer held its Summer Vibe check party where guests including Peyton List and Rowan Blanchard. Blanchard’s look for the night was heavily-inspired by Y2K fashion. She wore a blue sheer camisole and lace-trimmed tank with embellished boot-cut jeans. She completed the look with a button-up cardigan and a Pamela Anderson-influenced updo. For her shoes, Blanchard opted for Steve Madden’s Jennifer rose gold heeled sandals. List, meanwhile, wore Steve Madden’s Lessa black suede platform sandals with a lace slip dress, plaid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Melanin#Platform Sandals#Allure#House#Chanel#Acne Studios
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Blooms in Vibrant Floral Print Shirt and Towering Platform Sandals for ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel made a stylish spring statement while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday night. The actress was joined by comedian and actor David Spade. Biel stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new role in Hulu’s true crime series “Candy,” raising two boys and even recalled how husband Justin Timberlake proposed. The sought-after celebrity couple is a few months away from celebrating their 10th...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Plays ‘Prom Queen’ in Sleek Green Dress & Sharp Stiletto Heels for ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rebel Wilson channeled her inner prom queen in a sleek gown with voluminous sleeves while promoting her new movie “Senior Year” last night on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The 42-year-old sat down with Corden in a gorgeous green dress. The fitted silhouette featured a deep V-neck neckline with ruched-like detailing at her chest as well as balloon sleeves, which added a dramatic flair. Her gown draped down to her shins...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Perfectly Pairs White Crop Top With Voluminous Pants & Hidden Heels for ‘Candy’ FVC Event With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel put a trendy twist on a staple wardrobe piece for Hulu’s “Candy” FYC event at El Captain Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. The actress plays Candy Montgomery the title role in the new series, which follows the Texas housewife before and after the shocking murder of her neighbor Betty Gore played by Melanie Lynskey in the 1980’s. The true crime series is currently available to stream on Hulu. Biel looked angelic in a white ensemble by Giambattista Valli. She attended the event alongside her husband Justin Timberlake. The “7th Heaven” alum...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Britney Spears Twists Her Flowy Skirt Modeling Chevron Dress With Brown Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears goes bold in an eye-catching print. The ”Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her strutting and posing in a flowy number. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) The Princess of Pop told her followers that the video is from before she was pregnant and that she has more where that came from. Spears, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, announced in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Demonstrates How to Upgrade Denim for Business Meetings With Studded Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson snapped a photo of her boho-chic style, wearing her namesake label, in an Instagram post on Thursday. The singer and brand owner posed in front of her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles, ready to take on the meetings she had for the day, nothing her agenda in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) The entrepreneur wore a brown jacket with beaded detailing and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Is Prepped for Spring In Floral Valentino Halter Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emma Roberts rang in spring in her Instagram page yesterday looking fantastic in floral prints. The actress reeled in the season with a floral Valentino gown featuring a high neckline. It was made of an opaque fabric with slightly see-through sleeves and lacy detailing. The sleeves are pronounced, billowing, ballooning outward up top and tapering off to a close on the bottom. The neckline drapes around the nape and falls over the shoulder...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Blows Kisses in Vintage YSL Dress & Square-Toed Heels for Robin Hood’s Gala to Help Fight Poverty

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julianne Hough blows kisses to fans in a simply stunning dress in a post today shared on Instagram. Hough geared up for a night out with a bold red lip and a sparkling gown. The actress attended Robin Hood’s annual New York City benefit held to fight poverty. Thanks to some generous donors, the event raised over $126 million used to fund early childhood programs. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Puts Slick Edge on Business-Casual Trousers With Lug Sole Boots for ‘SNL’ Cast Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez put a slick edge on a casual street style outfit as she stepped out for dinner with the “Saturday Night Live” cast in New York City. The “Cut You Off” singer is slated to host the iconic sketch comedy series on May 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Brings Chic Vintage Flair in See-Through Mary Jane Heels for Sirius Radio Interview

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mandy Moore made a case for spring neutrals while leaving Sirius radio in New York City on Monday. The “This is Us” actress stepped out of the studio in different shades of beige and green. She looked sleek in her winter-spring transitional attire. The 38-year-old wore a light khaki green dress that draped just above her ankles and featured a white stitch across the seam. She layered a sand-colored pea-coat over the dress. When...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Upgrades Mom Jeans for ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Post Malone & Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was stylishly dressed in three closet staples in a new “Saturday Night Live” teaser. The singer and actress is hosting the iconic sketch comedy series this weekend along with a musical performance by Post Malone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) “Saturday Night Live” uploaded a photo of Gomez and Malone posing together of the stage’s steps. When it came to the outfit Gomez...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Emerging Shoe Brand Mia Becar Takes Home FGI’s Rising Star Accessories Award

Click here to read the full article. Fashion’s new crop of talent was celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at Pier 61 in New York for Fashion Group International’s Rising Star awards. Attendees included Kerby Jean-Raymond, Jason Wu and Tracy Reese, who helped honor the emerging designers. Taking home the award in the accessories category was Mia Becar’s creative director Betzabe Gonzalez. “I’m so honored and blessed to be nominated and have won. I love what I do. There’s been difficult times, but I have so much passion to create shoes that are constantly evolving with quality, craftsmanship and inspiration,” she told FN...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

119K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy