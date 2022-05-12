ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Biel Blooms in Vibrant Floral Print Shirt and Towering Platform Sandals for ‘James Corden’

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLV4W_0fc04zGF00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Biel made a stylish spring statement while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday night. The actress was joined by comedian and actor David Spade.

Biel stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new role in Hulu’s true crime series “Candy,” raising two boys and even recalled how husband Justin Timberlake proposed. The sought-after celebrity couple is a few months away from celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

“It was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming. We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day, it was in the middle of the winter. Waist high snow, head-to-toe snowboarding outfits, hats, gloves, everything. And we go up to the property to check out how the foundation is looking and all of a sudden he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he pulls up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious.” Biel told Corden.

When it came to the outfit, Biel stepped out in a long-sleeve green and white shirt by Valentino. The garment had a sharp and structured collar, intricate floral detailing throughout and oversized cuffs. To keep things simple, the “7th Heaven” alum wore the vibrant top over black undergarments. She styled her hair up into a top knot bun and let a few strands frame her face.

“The Sinner” star boosted her height with black platform sandals . The high heels featured a wide strap that ran across the toe and a chunky stacked heel. Platform silhouettes feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, while allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Biel’s personal aesthetic is the definition of classic. She always has fun with her looks and incorporates trends into her wardrobe each season, but at its core, her style stays true to its timelessness year after year. For footwear, she will likely slip into flats, versatile boots, statement sneakers and pointed-toe pumps .

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of sky high platform sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaI3U_0fc04zGF00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Larroude Dolly Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $285 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tP7a_0fc04zGF00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Lessa Platform Sandal, $110 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ylom1_0fc04zGF00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $69 .

See more of Biel’s style through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Perfectly Pairs White Crop Top With Voluminous Pants & Hidden Heels for ‘Candy’ FVC Event With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel put a trendy twist on a staple wardrobe piece for Hulu’s “Candy” FYC event at El Captain Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. The actress plays Candy Montgomery the title role in the new series, which follows the Texas housewife before and after the shocking murder of her neighbor Betty Gore played by Melanie Lynskey in the 1980’s. The true crime series is currently available to stream on Hulu. Biel looked angelic in a white ensemble by Giambattista Valli. She attended the event alongside her husband Justin Timberlake. The “7th Heaven” alum...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Puts Street Style Edge on Classic Suiting In Wide-Leg Trousers & Slingback Pumps at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. You can always count on Naomi Campbell to serve a look. The legendary model was sharply suited as she arrived at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on Thursday. Campbell put a modern twist on a monochromatic moment. For the occasion, the “Empire” alum wore a double breasted blazer jacket. The formal outwear included wide lapels, a cinched waisted and slits near the hem. She paired the overcoat with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Jessica Biel is a vision in a white cropped tank top while Justin Timberlake rocks a chic suit at the premiere of her true crime Hulu series Candy in Los Angeles

She transformed herself into the real-life homicidal housewife Candy Montgomery in her new true crime series Candy. But Jessica Biel left her on-screen look behind on Monday when she revealed a brilliant white ensemble while arriving at the Hulu limited series' premiere in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old actress contrasted her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
David Spade
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
James Corden
Person
Justin Timberlake
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Megan Fox Glows in Futuristic Fashion & Stilettos to Talk Drinking Blood With Machine Gun Kelly, Kids & More for ‘Glamour UK’ April Issue

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is baring all for the April issue of “Glamour UK,” serving as the magazine’s covergirl in futuristic style. For her cover shot, the “Till Death” star wore in a mint green turtleneck sweater by Marc Jacobs, accessorized with a coordinating headband and white gloves. Giving the look added sleekness was a sleeveless gown by Jacobs with a V-shaped neckline, composed of round holographic discs with cutouts between them. A padded headpiece and hidden Giuseppe Zanotti shoes completed her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) Elsewhere in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Masters Cocktail Party Dressing in Leather Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals for Ferragamo Palm Beach Celebration

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams put her personal flair on a monochromatic moment for the reopening of Salvatore Ferragamo Palm Beach location on Worth Avenue. To celebrate, the Italian luxury fashion house hosted an end of season soiree in a private villa at the iconic Colony Hotel in Florida. The alfresco evening marked the finale of an immersive social experience that took place throughout the day on Palm Beach Island. A group of brand friends visited...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platform Sandals
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochrome in All-Black Leather & Pointy Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum shows how to make a sleek statement in leather. The “Making the Cut” judge and host was spotted while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon. Klum wore an all-black leather look, including a cropped jacket that featured silver hardware and a structured lapel that felt rugged yet tidy. The TV presenter opted for a black top underneath that had a plunging neckline but aligned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Gives Tye Dye Slick Retro Edge in 5-Inch Heels & Mini Skirt Set at Hard Rock Hotel NYC Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson put on quite the display at the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. The “Habit” actress stepped onto the red carpet in a semi-sheer tie dye two-piece ensemble. Jackson wore a long-sleeve multi-colored top. The cropped garment had subtly flared cuffs and a ruffled hemline. The model teamed her top with a matching high-waist mini skirt. Jackson swept her blond tresses back and fastened...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Spins Classic Suiting in Shocking Neon Orange & Sneakers With Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields put a punchy spin on classic suiting while out in New York City. The “Blue Lagoon” actress was spotted out in the Big Apple with her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy. Shields made quite the statement in a neon orange power suit. The vibrant ensemble consisted of a sharp blazer that had pointy shoulder pads, sleek lapels and a curved hemline. She teamed the overcoat with matching flare-leg pants. Underneath her outwear,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Shines Bright in Plunging Versace Glitter Dress & Platforms at Met Gala With Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union twinkles and shines in silver on fashion’s biggest night of the year. The “Deliver Us from Eva” star attended the 2022 Met Gala last night in New York City alongside her husband Dwyane Wade while posing on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Union went bold in a plunging silver Atelier Versace gown that featured a bold red floral appliqué on the front of the garment for a bright burst of color. The sleeveless dress also had a billowing floor-length hemline and incorporated a white train that wrapped around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Fuzzy Slides With Ashlee Simpson & Their Mother Tina

Click here to read the full article. Jessica and Ashlee Simpson celebrated their mother in different shades of blue white and red. The sisters looked pretty in patterns for an Instagram Mother’s Day post. Jessica smiled for the camera wearing an oversized blue short-sleeved top that featured a white floral pattern with dark beige detailing as well as black stripes at the seams. Though her footwear was not completely visible, the 37-year-old appeared to be wearing a pair of furry leopard slides. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) Ashlee sat on the other side of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Goes Bold in 5-Inch Block Heels & Blue Halter Dress for Pepsi Max European Football Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Camila Cabello is a sight in blue for her latest Pepsi campaign. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer starred in the campaign for the Union of European Football Associations Champions League’s final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi Max, that kicks off at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 26. For the outfit, Cabello donned a blue ankle-length gown that was sleeveless and incorporated a high halter neckline. Cabello went bold for accessories...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

119K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy